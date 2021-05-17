Turkey's private sector’s outstanding short- and long-term debts declined in March, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said Monday.
The total foreign debt of the private sector declined to $170.2 billion (TL 1.41 trillion) as of March, falling by $3.5 billion (TL 29 billion).
The private sector's short-term overseas loans – excluding trade credits – totaled $9.1 billion in March, down $605 million compared to the end of last year.
Some 83.7% of short-term loans consisted of the liabilities of financial institutions, the bank said.
Broken down by currency, the majority of Turkey's short-term credit, 39.1%, was in U.S. dollars, while 35.8% was in euros, 22.3% in Turkish liras, and 2.8% in other currencies.
The private sector's long-term debt also fell by $2.9 million to $161 billion over the same period.
The central bank said 43% of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions and 57% by non-financial institutions.
Long-term loans totaled $161 billion, with 63.4% consisting of U.S. dollars, 32.6% in euros, 2.2% in Turkish liras, and 1.8% in other currencies, it added.
Based on a remaining maturity basis, the private sector's total outstanding foreign loans indicate principal repayments of $42.2 billion over the next 12 months by the end of March.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.