Turkey's benchmark stock index closed flat Friday but posted an all-time-high level.

Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) ended the week at 2,601.25 points with a daily loss of 0.01%.

After starting the day at 2,611.22 points, the index fell 0.31 points from Thursday's record-high closing of 2,601.56.

The index's lowest value during the day was 2,591.47 points and its highest was 2,623.17 – a new intraday record.

Its total market value was more than TL 2.1 trillion ($128.7 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of TL 38.5 billion ($2.3 billion).

During the final transaction day of the week, 39 stocks on the index rose, 60 fell, and one remained unchanged compared to Thursday's close.

The highest trading volumes were posted by polyester producer Sasa, the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), and automotive firm Karsan.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, which manufactures and sells industrial fabrics, was the best performer of the day, with its shares up 9.94%, while Turkish Airlines saw the biggest drop, with 3.27%.

Gold was trading at $1,852 per ounce for a 0.9% daily loss at 6:48 p.m. local time (3:48 p.m. GMT). The price of Brent crude oil was up 1.9% to $119.85 per barrel at the time.