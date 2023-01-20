Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 5,490.34 points on Friday, up 1.25% from the previous close.

Starting Friday at 5,444.03 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 67.97 points compared to Thursday's close of 5,422.37 points.

The index's lowest value during the day was 5,426.58, while its daily high was 5,507.71.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 4.43 trillion Turkish liras ($236.3 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 104 billion Turkish liras.

During the day, 65 stocks on the index rose and 33 fell compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,927.80, while Brent crude oil sold around $86.24 per barrel as of 7 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT).