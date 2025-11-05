A trustee was appointed to two Turkish holdings on Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged manipulation of certain stock transactions and crimes, including "laundering assets obtained from crime."

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office released a statement, indicating that trustees have been appointed to Hat Holding and Investco Holding based on the findings of the investigation into the crimes of "establishing an organization for the purpose of perpetrating a crime," "violating the Capital Markets Law" and "laundering assets derived from crime."

According to the statement, the organization is identified as having manipulated financial statements, manipulated the market with false public disclosures, carried out organized price-increasing and price-lowering transactions, worked on showing a reputable image while trying to conceal past sanctions, and was found to have used various methods to launder the proceeds from these activities.

"To preserve the integrity of the investigation, maintain financial records, and protect individual investors, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has been appointed as the trustee by the decision of the Istanbul 3rd Criminal Court of Peace numbered 2025/11425 regarding the management of the seized shares," the statement said.