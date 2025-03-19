The Turkish government is taking all necessary measures for the "healthy functioning of the markets," a top economy official said on Wednesday, as currency, stocks and bonds slid after authorities detained Istanbul's mayor on charges including corruption and terror links.

Ekrem Imamoğlu was arrested along with dozens of others in the early hours of Wednesday. Prosecutors say detentions are part of investigations into wrongdoings, ranging from corruption and bribery in public tenders to recruitment of people associated with the PKK terrorist group to political offices.

A statement from the Istanbul public prosecutor's office alleged that Imamoğlu was the leader of a "criminal organization" and that 100 suspects had been rounded up. Among those detained was Imamoğlu's close aide, Murat Ongun, as well as two Istanbul district mayors.

"Everything necessary for the healthy functioning of the markets is being done, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on social media platform X.

"The economic program we are implementing continues with determination,"

The Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange's benchmark BIST 100 index dropped by nearly 7% over the news, triggering a temporary halt to trading to prevent panic selling and stabilize the market. The index was last around 6% lower.

The Turkish lira fell by as much as 14.5% at one point before paring some losses to last trade at around 39 per dollar, down around 5%.

The 2045 dollar bond shed 1.6 cents in price to be bid at 85.078 cents, its largest one-day fall since early 2024.

The detention of Imamoğlu, a key figure within the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), came a day after authorities revoked his university diploma over his illegitimate 1990 transfer to Istanbul University from a private university in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

That could effectively disqualify him from running in the next presidential race as a university degree is a requisite for running in elections under Turkish law. Imamoğlu said he would challenge the decision.