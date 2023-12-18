Türkiye's assets abroad slightly decreased to $308.6 billion (TL 8.96 trillion) at the end of October, down 0.1% from end-2022, the official data released on Monday showed.

Liabilities against non-residents fell 3.5% to $603.5 billion, the data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) showed.

The net international investment position (NIIP) – the gap between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities – reached minus $295 billion at the end of October versus minus $317.1 billion at the end of last year.

The NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector and citizens.​​​​​​