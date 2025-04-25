Türkiye's biggest bank on Thursday said it had secured a sustainability-themed syndicated loan totalling $1.75 billion (TL 67.24 billion), in two tranches of $850 million and 789 million euros.

Ziraat Bank said this year's syndicated loan offered a cost advantage despite geographical diversity and changing conditions, and there was a 90 basis-point decrease in syndicated loan interest rates compared to the same period last year.

The statement said 69 banks from 29 countries participated in the loan, and the resources from the loan will be used for financing foreign trade, sustainable agricultural projects and real sector investments.