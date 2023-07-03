The benchmark stock index rose by 4.45% to close Monday at an all-time peak of 6,015.29 points, following the nine days of Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) holidays.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 256.18 points from last Tuesday's close.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 5.1 trillion Turkish liras ($197.1 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 97 billion Turkish liras ($3.73 billion).

The index's lowest value on Monday was 5,867.23, while its daily high was 6,018.29, an intraday record.

The price of an ounce of gold was $1,935.05, while Brent crude oil sold for around $75.70 per barrel as of 6:30 p.m. local time (15;30GMT).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 25.9374, the euro/lira exchange rate was 28.3004, and the British pound traded at 32.8880 liras.