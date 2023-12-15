Ziraat Bank said it signed a 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) loan deal with Deutsche Bank for up to five years Friday, reflecting what Türkiye's public lender called the Turkish economy's more positive trajectory.

Türkiye's largest lender by both assets and loans, Ziraat said the deal would help it continue to support exporters and other sectors that are a priority for economic development.

German lender Deutsche did not immediately comment.

Since June, Türkiye's newly-appointed central bank and cabinet leaders have launched a series of aggressive interest rate hikes and other regulatory changes meant to rein in inflation, rebuild foreign currency reserves and curb chronic current account deficit.

Foreign investors have begun tip-toeing back with bond purchases, driving Türkiye's 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) to below 300 on Thursday for the first time in years.

Ziraat said the deal reflected "the positive developments in our country's economy, recently improving investor sentiment and financing conditions."

"We will continue to support close cooperation with our international partners and our economy, namely our exporters," it said.