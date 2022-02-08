U.S. Justice Department said in a statement late Tuesday that it has seized $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin stolen during the 2016 Bitfinex exchange hack.

A couple has been arrested for conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency stolen from the exchange, it added.

Nearly 120,000 units of digital currency bitcoin worth about US$72 million back in the day was stolen from the exchange platform Bitfinex in Hong Kong in August 2016, rattling the global bitcoin community in the second-biggest security breach ever of such an exchange.

But the biggest case was in 2014, when the Tokyo-based Mt Gox trading exchange, then the largest in the world, declared bankruptcy when hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoins were vanished or were stolen.

The company admitted 850,000 coins -- worth around $480 million at the time -- had disappeared from its digital vaults.

The collapse left a trail of angry investors calling for answers and denting the virtual currency's reputation.