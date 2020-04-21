Wall Street stocks tumbled for a second straight session Tuesday as worries about the chaos rocking the oil market overshadowed progress in Washington on additional relief for small businesses.
At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,019.71, down 2.7%.
The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 3.1% to 2,736.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.5% to 8,263.23.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.