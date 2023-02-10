The World Bank announced Thursday it would provide $1.78 billion in aid to Türkiye to help with relief and recovery efforts after massive earthquakes hit the southern region this week.

Just hours apart on Monday, the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes devastated cities and towns across a vast swathe of southern Türkiye and severely hit northwest Syria.

Turkish officials on Thursday evening said over 17,670 people had been killed and more than 72,870 injured across 10 southeastern provinces hit hardest by the disaster.

“On behalf of the World Bank Group, we express our deepest condolences to the people of Türkiye and Syria for the great loss you have suffered due to the devastating earthquakes,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

The assistance aims to help relief and recovery efforts that have inflicted significant damages in and around southern Türkiye, the lender said in a statement.

“We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground,” Malpass said.

“This will identify priority areas for the country’s recovery and reconstruction as we prepare operations to support those needs,” he added.

The World Bank said that $780 million would become available for Ankara immediately, as the funds will be diverted from two existing World Bank loan projects in Türkiye.

“The assistance will be used for rebuilding basic infrastructure at the municipal level,” the Washington-based development lender added.

Another $1 billion in assistance is also being prepared but will take more time to arrange. It will support people affected amid recovery and reconstruction from the catastrophe.

Türkiye’s needs are “immense and span the whole range from relief to reconstruction,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye.

While the World Bank’s partnership with Türkiye dates back to 1950, it is a significant partner in disaster risk management, urban development, and energy efficiency in the country.

The World Bank said its Türkiye program currently has 30 active lending operations worth $9 billion.