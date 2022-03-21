Daily Sabah logo

Firey spring festival back in full swing after pandemic: Nevruz

by agencies Mar 21, 2022 11:53 am +03 +03:00

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches as they celebrate Nevruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and Persian New Year, in the town of Akra, near Duhok, Iraq, March 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The festival is considered one of the most important celebrations in the Turkic/Euroasian world. People stand with torches in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A crowd gathered in Iğdır, Turkey to leap over flames, as part of the tradition on Nevruz, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Children carry gifts as part of the Nevruz celebrations in Içerişehir, Azerbaijan, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A person holds a colorful egg symbolizing the new start into the year, Tehran, Iran, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Iranians release a lantern during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Nowruz, in Tehran, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People gathered around a bonfire in İçerişehir, Azerbaijan , March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during celebrations of Nevruz, in the town of Akra, about 100 kilometers north of Arbil, Iraq, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People watch fireworks light the sky as they attend a ceremony celebrating Nevruz, at the Iran Mall shopping center in Iran's capital Tehran, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Iranians shop at the Tajrish Bazaar market in preparation for the celebration of Nevruz in the capital Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Musicians from the Kurdish western region of Iran play Daf, a hand-held Persian drum, in a ceremony ahead of Nevruz in Tehran, Iran, March 14, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People gather carrying torches as they celebrate Nevruz, Akre, Iraq, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

People gather carrying torches as they celebrate Nevruz, Akre, Iraq, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

People watch a water show as they attend a ceremony celebrating Nevruz, at the Iran Mall shopping center in Iran's capital Tehran, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People sit around a fire during the Nevruz celebration in Kyrgyzstan, March 20, 2022.

(IHA Photo)

Women dance as the sun sets in Afrin, Syria, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

An Iranian man wearing a costume inspired by the fictional folklore character Hajji Firuz (Khwaje Piruz), plays tambourine in the streets as Iranians prepare to celebrate Nevruz, Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An Iranian man wearing a costume inspired by the fictional folklore character Hajji Firuz (Khwaje Piruz), acts in the streets of the capital, Tehran, March 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

An Iranian man poses for a picture as others jump over a bonfire during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Nowruz, in Tehran, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A person handing out the "sümölük" treat as a group of dancers perform during Nevruz festivities in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in Cholpon-Ata near Issyk-Kule lake some 250 kilometers from Bishkek, March 19, 2022. Mounted players compete for points by throwing a stuffed sheepskin into a well. Games are dedicated to the celebration of Nevruz.

(AFP Photo)

People gather to prepare the traditional sümölök dessert in celebration of Nevruz in Kyrgyzstan, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

People perform a traditional dance during Nevruz celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 20, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in Cholpon-Ata near Issyk-Kule lake some 250kms from Bishkek, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 19, 2022. Mounted players compete for points by throwing a stuffed sheepskin into a well. Games are dedicated to the celebration of Nevruz.

(AFP Photo)

