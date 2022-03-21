Firey spring festival back in full swing after pandemic: Nevruz

Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in Cholpon-Ata near Issyk-Kule lake some 250 kilometers from Bishkek, March 19, 2022. Mounted players compete for points by throwing a stuffed sheepskin into a well. Games are dedicated to the celebration of Nevruz.
