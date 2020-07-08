Multinational food processing and packaging company Tetra Pak, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Lund, Sweden, will manage its Iranian and Turkish activities from a single center in Istanbul.

The decision creates a leadership position for the Istanbul center. Konstantin Kolesnik, who has 20 years of experience in the company, will be the Tetra Pak Turkey-Iran general manager.

Kolesnik has been working as the Tetra Pak Egypt general manager since 2016. He started his career at the company in 2000 and became general manager of Tetra Pak Iran in 2014. Before that, he worked as Tetra Pak Iran's sales director, Tetra Pak Ukraine's commercial director, Tetra Pak Russia's customer director and Tetra Pak Russia's West Siberia regional director.

The former general manager of Turkey, Nejat Çalışkan, who started at the company in 1995 and has headed the Istanbul office since 2014, will now serve as Tetra Pak Vietnam's general manager.