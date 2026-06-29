France moved closer to banning advertising for ultra-fast fashion platforms such as Shein, Temu and AliExpress after the Senate approved a bill on Monday aimed at reducing the environmental impact of low-cost, high-volume clothing retailers.

The law provides for an advertising ban at the turn of the year. Influencers will also no longer be allowed to advertise; otherwise, they face a penalty.

While the plan originally was to target the entire fast fashion sector, the measures are now aimed specifically at "ultra-express platforms," as the draft law puts it. This refers to companies that bring a particularly large number of products onto the market that are so cheap that consumers have little incentive to repair worn goods.

French and European brands are apparently no longer being targeted, but rather giants such as Chinese brands Shein, Temu and AliExpress. However, a precise definition of the criteria is still pending.

France also wants to require the platforms to pay a rising financial environmental contribution per product based on environmental standards. The websites are also to encourage customers, via messages, to repair, reuse and practice restraint when buying.

In France, more than 885,000 metric tons of clothing, household linen and shoes were put on the market in 2024.

According to the Senate text, the amount of clothing on offer has risen significantly in recent years. Ultra-fast fashion products are sold at low prices and often consist of materials that do not last long.

The measure followed Germany, France and the Netherlands' call for tougher measures to curb the environmental impact of ultra-fast fashion, adding momentum to efforts to tighten European regulations on the rapidly growing industry.