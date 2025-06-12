The “Friendship Italy–Kenya” (FIK) project officially launched with the arrival of nine young Kenyan professionals in Rome, aiming to boost skills mobility and foster new training and employment opportunities between the two nations.

The trainees, selected from diverse fields such as engineering, computer science, international relations, and geology, will receive training at companies including Banca del Fucino, Sivam, Trusty, Citigas, and Aprinternational.

“This is a pioneer project, fully self-financed and aligned with the Mattei Plan,” said Alessandro Cianfrone of Aprinternational, referring to Italy’s broader strategy for Africa.

Aprinternational President Luigi Carunchio said the project “represents a concrete step to develop new opportunities for professional growth and promote the internationalization of the workforce,” with the aim of boosting employment prospects in Kenya.

Company representatives highlighted Kenya’s growing role in renewable energy, green hydrogen research, and digital agriculture — sectors central to sustainable development and EU market access.

Officials from the Kenyan Embassy in Italy joined Italian partners in welcoming the participants, underscoring the project’s role in building long-term bridges of opportunity between the two nations.