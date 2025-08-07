In the world of infrastructure, few investments deliver such visible, immediate and far-reaching returns as airports. They don’t just move people, they move economies. Nowhere is this more evident than in Antalya, one of Türkiye’s leading tourism hubs and the gateway to its southern Mediterranean coast.

The recent expansion of Antalya Airport is unlocking billions in economic value and supporting tens of thousands of jobs. As emerging markets pursue growth that is both inclusive and resilient, the airport offers a compelling example of how targeted investment in connectivity can drive broad-based prosperity.

Tourism plays a vital role in Türkiye’s economy. In 2024, the country welcomed 60 million international visitors, making it the fourth most-visited destination globally. The sector is a major engine of economic growth and employment, contributing 12% of gross domestic product (GDP) and over 10% of total jobs.

Unlocking Antalya’s full potential

Antalya Airport, Türkiye’s second busiest for international traffic, is the main entry point for millions of travelers drawn to the region’s beaches, ancient heritage sites, natural beauty and resorts.

Last year, passenger traffic surged to 38 million, reaching nearly 95% of the airport’s capacity prior to the recent expansion. Without a significant expansion, the airport would have faced considerable congestion, potentially constraining the region’s tourism-driven growth.

In anticipation of traffic growth, Fraport and TAV Airports, the joint operators of Antalya Airport, have initiated a capital investment program to be implemented in phases, upgrading and expanding the airport’s infrastructure in a sustainable manner. The capital investment program, once all phases are completed, will enable the airport to increase passenger handling capacity to 80 million by 2051.

The first phase of the capital investment program, carried out from 2022 to 2025 and inaugurated in April 2025, was financed with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. By mobilizing capital and bringing together additional investors, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) ensures that transformative infrastructure projects can advance at scale and deliver lasting impact. This expansion ensures that Antalya can continue to accommodate the millions of tourists who sustain the regional economy. The works included the expansion of domestic and international terminals, more than doubling their capacity, as well as the construction of new aviation and cargo terminals. Sustainability was a key focus, with the expansion’s carbon footprint minimized through on-site renewable energy generation and energy-efficient terminal design. The LEED-certified terminals, together with sustainable design features and efficient water use, will help reduce operational emissions at the airport and demonstrate its commitment to sustainability. This is particularly relevant now, as the aviation sector aims to address Scope 3 emissions from airlines and accelerate the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). By offering SAF, Antalya Airport strengthens its role in advancing sustainable aviation and supporting the industry’s efforts to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

Multiplier for Türkiye’s economy

Visitors flying through Antalya Airport do far more than fill hotel rooms – their spending ripples through the economy. For every $1 million invested in the airport, $7.6 million in economic value is added and 107 jobs are supported. Most are in the service sector, including hotels and restaurants, tour and travel operators, private transport, and other tourism-oriented businesses. The trade sector, public transport, services and utilities also benefit, underscoring how tourism generates wider demand for infrastructure and municipal services.

Perhaps most compelling is the employment multiplier effect: for every direct job created in tourism, 1.1 additional jobs are supported through indirect and induced activity. This reflects the sector’s labor-intensive nature and the reach of its supply chain, benefiting everyone from restaurant staff and tour guides to farmers and local producers. It’s this ripple effect that makes airports powerful engines of employment and sustained economic growth.

As a result, the impact of IFC investment in Antalya Airport to support its expansion is substantial. According to IFC estimates, the expansion is expected to generate $6.6 billion in value added for the national economy and support 93,000 jobs, comparable to the workforce of a mid-sized Turkish city. These figures reflect not only the airport’s direct operations, but also the wider economic ecosystem it helps unlock.

Airports as growth catalysts

Antalya’s success is not unique. Airport investments across Türkiye and the broader region have been pivotal in delivering long-term development outcomes. Supported by partnerships with organizations like the IFC, these projects have demonstrated substantial benefits, particularly in terms of increased passenger and cargo traffic, improved operational efficiency and enhanced connectivity for the regions they serve.

In Kazakhstan, the expansion of Almaty Airport represents a significant milestone in private infrastructure investment. This project focuses on modernizing and expanding critical transportation infrastructure, showcasing substantial benefits in terms of increased passenger and cargo traffic, as well as improved operational and energy efficiency.

Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) underwent modernization and expansion, resulting in air travel-driven tourism that supports over 200,000 jobs and contributes nearly $2.8 billion to Jordan’s GDP. Today, QAIA handles around 9 million passengers annually, underscoring the economic impact of well-structured airport investments.

In Saudi Arabia, the development of the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina included a new terminal that served 10 million passengers in 2024. Designed to meet the needs of growing religious tourism, the airport generates employment and supports economic activity in the surrounding region.

As these projects demonstrate, well-structured airport investments do more than simply expand capacity: They fuel economic growth, create jobs across industries, and unlock new opportunities for tourism and trade. With the right partnerships in place, aviation infrastructure becomes not just a transit point, but a launchpad for inclusive and lasting prosperity.