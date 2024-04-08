A woman who sued drug maker AstraZeneca over suspected damage caused by its Covid-19 vaccine achieved initial victory in Germany.

The civil case is one of the first in Germany against a coronavirus vaccine manufacturer.

A civil chamber of the Bamberg Higher Regional Court, in Bavaria, ordered the company to provide comprehensive information about a possible side effects of its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria.

The company must disclose all known side effects of the vaccine as well as on all other findings that may be relevant "insofar as they relate to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)," a court spokesman said.

The information must be provided for the period from Dec. 27, 2020, when the vaccine was approved, to Feb. 19, 2024.

The 33-year-old plaintiff had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in March 2021 and subsequently suffered a so-called intestinal vein thrombosis. She went into a coma and ultimately had to have part of her intestine removed.

Volker Loeschner, the woman's lawyer, said they were happy about the the court's ruling requiring the disclosure.

The data to be provided by AstraZeneca could be relevant for other ongoing and future trials, Loeschner said.

The plaintiff's lawsuit for damages and compensation for pain and suffering is ongoing.