Germany expects to provide Ukraine with around 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion) in financial aid per year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Sunday.

Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia and has said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

In May, for example, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros ($2.94 billion) of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight.