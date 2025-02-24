Hungary has announced a lifelong income tax exemption for mothers with at least two children, lowering the threshold from four.

"We are introducing full, lifelong income tax exemption for mothers with two or three children. There’s nothing like this in the whole world,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He touted the tax cut as the largest in Europe.

The exemption for mothers with three or more children will take effect this October, with mothers of two set to join them next January.

"This is a huge expense but the booming economy, business support programs and full employment can together generate the necessary income, while reducing the budget deficit and public debt,” he added.

Mothers with at least four children had already been fully exempt from paying personal income tax for life.

The move comes ahead of expected parliamentary elections in 2026 and as part of Orban’s continuing efforts to boost Hungary’s birth rate.