LC Waikiki, one of Turkey’s major clothing retailers, is producing 40 million masks per week without profit in support of the country’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, company Chairman Vahap Küçük said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Küçük said the company is producing masks at its factories as well as through hundreds of its manufacturers using tens of thousands of employees in more than 30 cities nationwide.

"We have established the manufacturing infrastructure by undertaking the supply of raw materials, machinery and equipment,” Küçük said, noting that LC Waikiki and Taha Group, have transformed their facilities into mask production bases in just one week. It took all necessary precautions and produced 2.5 million masks for the Ministry of Health.

Küçük said mask production is a way of supporting the national mobilization and a way of showing unity and solidarity in this time of need.

The clothing retailer began producing masks in the last week of March, he said, adding that a larger production infrastructure was than established at the beginning of April in line with the continued need for masks and to meet Health Ministry demands.

Küçük explained that during the production process, strict rules are being followed to ensure the safety of production.

“The teams strictly follow social distancing rules. The gloves and masks they use are frequently changed. Raw materials and products falling on the floor are directly thrown to waste. No cash or raw materials are left open during the pay hours. The entire working environment is ventilated hourly,” he added.