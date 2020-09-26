Turkish contractor Rönesans Holding has picked up an award at the CRE All-Russia Awards 2020 thanks to its Neva Towers project, a business and residential complex in Moscow.
According to the statement released by the company, Neva Towers, which was completed with an investment of $ 1.2 billion in Moscow, consists of a 345-meter-high, 79-story residential building and a 65-story office space.
“The architectural and process solutions available in Neva Towers are designed to meet the highest requirements for a world-class office and to reflect the company's future vision,” the statement read.
The awards were presented at a ceremony held in Moscow on Friday.
The CRE All-Russia awards, initiated in 2003 by prominent actors from Russia’s real estate sector, are regarded as the most important and prestigious award in the sector.
