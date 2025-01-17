At the southern tip of Peninsular Malaysia, where modernity meets tradition, Johor Bahru stands as a vibrant gateway between Malaysia and its neighboring countries, Singapore and Indonesia. Recently, I visited Johor Bahru upon the invitation by Malaysia’s tourism office in Istanbul. After a nearly 10-hour flight from Istanbul to Singapore’s Changi Airport by Turkish Airlines, I crossed the border into Malaysia’s Johor state by car and arrived at Trinidad Suites Johor, where I was accommodated to stay, in Puteri Harbour.

Johor Bahru is a city where history and modernity coexist harmoniously. The region’s storied past traces back to the 16th century when the Johor Sultanate was founded after the fall of the Malacca Sultanate. As one of Malaysia’s oldest monarchies, Johor’s royal heritage remains an integral part of its identity. During my stay, I explored the Sultan Abu Bakar Royal Museum, housed in a beautiful Victorian-style building, which was once the residence of Johor's first Sultan. The museum showcases the region's colonial past and the fascinating evolution of Johor from a trading powerhouse to a modern industrial hub. The museum's blend of European architectural influences and Malay design details is a testament to Johor's unique cultural heritage.

Royal Abu Bakr Museum.

Following the museum, which is not yet open to the public, I also visited the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (JDT Stadium), a mother football stadium, home to Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (often abbreviated as JDT). The team is pronounced as the most successful football club in Johor state and one of the most prominent in Malaysia and the region.

For those seeking modern thrills, Johor is also home to the world-renowned LEGOLAND Malaysia, a favorite for families and tourists of all ages. Whether you're riding roller coasters or marveling at intricately designed Lego sculptures, LEGOLAND offers something for everyone.

Sultan Ibrahim Stadium is a football stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2025. (Mehmet Çelik)

One of the most exciting aspects of my trip was the opportunity to indulge in Johor's diverse and delicious culinary offerings. Known for its blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences, Johor’s food scene is a delightful journey of flavors. Throughout my stay, I had the chance to sample a variety of other Malaysian dishes in several venues around the city, each bite revealing a unique aspect of Johor’s cultural mosaic. I must say that the region still developing and there is definitely room for opportunity when it comes to serving international visitors who may ask for some international tastes during different meals.

As part of my visit to this dynamic city, I also attended the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025.

Malaysia is set to host the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) for the seventh time, with its flagship business platform event, The ASEAN Travel Exchange (TRAVEX), poised to draw a big turnout. Taking place between Jan. 15-17, 2025 at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, TRAVEX 2025 served as a platform to highlight Malaysia’s tourism during its ASEAN Chairmanship and build momentum towards Visit Malaysia 2026. Themed “Unity in Motion: Shaping ASEAN’s Tourism Tomorrow,” this year’s ATF 2025 underscored the collaborative spirit driving regional tourism development.

During the opening remarks to the media Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, stated: “It is heartening to witness such an overwhelming response to TRAVEX, with a total of 221 sellers showcasing the best of ASEAN tourism, 323 buyers from 42 countries, and 100 international media representatives from 35 countries participating in this event. This reflects the growing confidence in ASEAN’s tourism industry and the immense potential for partnerships, creating countless opportunities for collaboration and fostering a shared vision for the future of tourism in our region.”

During my visit to the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025, I learned about the tourism initiatives of ASEAN countries, it was clear that Johor Bahru is poised to become an even more prominent destination in the region. The city's blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication, along with its commitment to sustainability and ecotourism, makes it a compelling place to visit for travelers.