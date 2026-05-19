Nestle and Danone are facing new questions over their response to contaminated infant formula after reports published Tuesday by French, Belgian and Swiss media alleged delays in notifying authorities and recalling potentially harmful products.

The investigation by ⁠Radio France, RTBF and RTS said Nestle had delayed alerting European authorities about the presence of cereulide, a toxin that can cause vomiting and diarrhea and poses particular risks for ⁠infants.

The toxin was detected in an ingredient supplied by China's CABIO Biotech and used by several infant formula makers, including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis. The contamination triggered infant formula recalls in several countries and fueled concerns among parents.

A Nestle spokesperson said the investigative reports contained "inaccurate and misleading information", stressing that the company acted with full transparency and cooperated with the authorities from "day one".

The investigation quoted Nestle as saying it had followed a strict process involving assessment, traceability checks and identification of affected products before ⁠public ⁠recalls were launched.

Danone did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Nestle had previously said it first detected low cereulide levels in product samples in late November but stopped using all mixes containing the supplier's arachidonic acid oil after contamination was confirmed on December 24.

It notified the supplier on Dec. 29 and analyzed samples until Jan.3 to determine the issue's scope, before launching public recalls from ⁠Jan. 5.

Radio France said 838,000 cans of infant formula were held back from Dec. 26 at Nestle's factory in northern France and other production sites.

It said products already on the market remained in distribution channels or consumers' homes without an official recall or immediate notification to European authorities, despite rules requiring prompt reporting when a health risk is identified.

The media outlets also said ⁠Nestle ‌carried out "silent" withdrawals ‌in Austria and Germany from Dec. 24, while Danone ⁠products were withdrawn from sale in ‌January before public recalls were issued.

Nestle strongly contested that allegation.

Prosecutors in the French cities of Bordeaux and Angers have ruled ⁠out a link between the deaths of ⁠two infants and recalled formula products. A third death was still being ⁠investigated. Another investigation opened in Meaux was transferred to Paris, Radio France said.