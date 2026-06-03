Young entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers from across the Islamic world gathered in Istanbul on Wednesday for the opening of the 2026 OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Conference (OIC YEC), aimed at strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship across member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Hosted at the Istanbul Financial Center, the conference was organized through cooperation between Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, Industry and Technology Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry, the Presidency Investment and Finance Office, and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül highlighted the demographic advantage of Muslim-majority countries, stressing the importance of equipping young people with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy.

ICYF President Taha Ayhan described Istanbul as a unique bridge between East and West, encouraging participants to actively engage in building partnerships throughout the conference.

Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Zekeriya Coştu said the Islamic world must become a producer rather than merely a consumer of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors and quantum computing. He added that Türkiye aims to nurture 100,000 startups and technology companies by 2030 and establish Istanbul among the world's leading innovation hubs.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Enes Eminoğlu emphasized the government's commitment to supporting young innovators, while Deputy President of the Presidency Investment and Finance Office Bekir Polat noted that modern investment decisions are increasingly driven by talent, innovation and digital infrastructure.

The conference also featured remarks from Azerbaijan's Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Ferhad Hacıyev, Istanbul Financial Center CEO Ahmet İhsan Erdem, OIC Permanent Representative to Türkiye Cenk Uraz and OIC Director General for Economic Affairs Naghi Jabbarov.

Following the opening ceremony, participants attended a panel titled "Turning Policy into Prosperity: Building an Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Across the OIC," focusing on startup development, youth entrepreneurship and investment opportunities throughout OIC member states.