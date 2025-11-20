Parts of Paris were hit by a power blackout on Thursday morning, electricity grid operator Enedis said on its website.
A few metro and suburban train lines were halted, Enedis said, adding it expected power to be reestablished by 0800 GMT.
The grid operator did not specify the reasons for the blackout.
