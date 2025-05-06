Pınar Eczacıbaşı, prominent businesswoman and a member of the Turkish industrial group Eczacıbaşı, passed away on Tuesday, media reports said citing an announcement from her family.

The cause of Eczacıbaşı’s death was not disclosed. Her family urged donations to the Turkish Education Foundation instead of sending flowers.

She will be laid to rest at the Zincirlikuyu Cemetery in Istanbul on Thursday, her family said.

The 65-year-old businesswoman was a board member of the Young Managers and Business People Association (GYİAD) and the founding chair of the Türkiye-Luxembourg Business Council.

Eczacıbaşı was known for her achievements in the business scene and her contributions to social projects.

She started her professional career at Eczacıbaşı Medicine, before assuming top roles at international banks. She also served in strategic roles in initiatives within the European Investment Fund and the Türkiye Growth and Innovation Fund.

Eczacıbaşı played an active role in developing relations between Türkiye and Luxembourg. She was also honored with a medal by King Philippe of Belgium.