Today, Saudi Arabia and Syria hold a key roundtable to boost bilateral economic ties, bringing together Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih and Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, alongside representatives from the private sector on both sides.

The meeting is part of an official visit aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two nations.

Al Falih announced that Saudi Arabia will soon sign an agreement to encourage and safeguard mutual investments with Syria, emphasizing Riyadh’s commitment to addressing economic challenges and supporting joint development initiatives.

He highlighted that the move reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to deepening sustainable investment cooperation and facilitating joint ventures that contribute to economic growth in both countries.

Al Falih also revealed that the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, is preparing a comprehensive feasibility study for the establishment and operation of a Damascus securities exchange.

Pointing to the importance of collaboration with the Syrian people, he stressed that these efforts aim to foster sustainable investment projects and create opportunities for growth and development in both nations.

The visit follows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives to deepen engagement with Damascus and monitor the outcomes of last month’s Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum. The forum saw participation from more than 100 Saudi companies and 20 government entities, resulting in the signing of 47 investment projects worth over SAR 24 billion ($6.7 trillion) across various sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, finance, telecommunications, energy, industry, tourism, trade and health care.

The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing its global investment presence and supporting regional integration in line with sustainable development objectives and the Vision 2030 agenda.