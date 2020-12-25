The Road to 2030 Sustainability Webinar is getting ready to raise awareness on a sustainable future while portraying Turkey's strategy on the matter for the next decade.

Organized by the Turkuvaz Media Group and its new economic magazine, InBusiness, the event will be held online on Dec. 28, with the participation of First Lady Emine Erdoğan.

Other guests will include Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Presidential Strategy and Budget Head Ibrahim Şenel and Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı.

The first of the Global Hope Fest series of events, which aims to support and raise awareness on sustainable development, will be "Take a step for a sustainable future."

The programs are expected to continue throughout 2021 on a purpose-built video platform that could reach up to a million people. After the completion of the fest at the end of the year, a sapling will be planted for each participant. The programs are expected to take place every year and eventually turn into a tradition.

The event will be broadcast live on www.kureselumutfestivali.com on Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.