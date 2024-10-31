Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced Wednesday that the country has commenced butter imports from Türkiye.

According to a statement Rosselkhoznadzor made to Russian media, Türkiye began exporting butter to Russia on Oct. 27, with a total of 20 tons imported as of Oct. 29.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture previously noted it would be implementing several measures to address rising butter prices in the domestic market. Soaring dairy costs, along with increased logistics and packaging expenses, have driven up butter prices, impacting consumers nationwide.

In response, the "Russian Union," an organization representing food producers and suppliers across Russia, highlighted in a statement to Tass news agency that the combined effect of increased milk prices and the higher logistics and packaging costs significantly influence the butter market. The import from Türkiye aims to help stabilize butter supplies and ease the price burden on Russian consumers.

Türkiye has a long tradition of dairy production, and butter holds a central place in Turkish cuisine. Turkish butter production relies on rich, high-quality milk sourced primarily from cows, although smaller-scale producers often use sheep or goat milk for a distinct flavor profile. The country’s dairy industry, largely concentrated in regions like the Marmara, Aegean and central Anatolia, supports the nation's robust butter production.

In recent years, Türkiye’s butter production has become more industrialized, with an emphasis on meeting both domestic demand and export opportunities. Turkish butter is known for its rich taste and texture, which are attributed to the traditional methods some producers still use alongside modern dairy technology. Small-batch butter from local farms often remains unpasteurized, giving it a unique flavor that resonates with consumers who value authenticity and artisanal production.

The Turkish government supports the dairy sector through subsidies and quality standards, encouraging both growth and the maintenance of high-quality dairy products. The country exports butter to several countries, with Russia recently becoming a new market amid rising dairy prices there.