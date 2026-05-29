A Russian-led economic alliance of former Soviet states said Friday it could suspend Armenia if it continues pursuing European Union membership, urging Yerevan to hold a referendum so citizens can decide whether the country should deepen ties with Europe or remain aligned with the bloc.

After a meeting in Astana, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) said it will consider suspending Armenia later this year out of concerns its pursuit of EU membership jeopardises the union's economic security.

The leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan said that Armenia's westward integration posed "significant risks to the economic security" of the EAEU, and that its continued membership would be reviewed at the group's next meeting in December.

They also called on Yerevan to hold a popular referendum on joining the EU, and to include an option of staying in the Moscow-led group, founded ⁠in ⁠2015.

Speaking after the Astana summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the EAEU would be forced to "scale back... practically all our work with Armenia concerning integration processes in the economic sphere".

He said the people of Russia and Armenia have a "special relationship," and it was up to Armenians to decide in which direction to steer their country.

"Whatever decisions are made, this will not damage our humanitarian ties; it will not damage our political ties," Putin said, adding: "Everything needs to be weighed up, carefully considered and a decision made."

Pashinyan was absent from Astana, citing his active campaign in ⁠a parliamentary election to be held next week.

Russia, with the EAEU's largest economy by far, has been dialing up the pressure on Armenia in recent weeks, slapping temporary restrictions on agricultural imports and threatening to halt supplies ​of cheap Russian oil products and gas to the South Caucasus country, upon which it heavily relies. The ​June 7 election pits Pashinyan, who has sought closer ties with the EU and the United States, against an array of mostly pro-Russian opposition parties. Recent polls show Pashinyan's Civil ⁠Contract party ‌in the ‌lead with around 30% support.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Yerevan's ⁠membership in the EAEU is incompatible with its EU aspirations. ‌Armenia passed a law last year officially launching its EU accession process.

Suspension from the EAEU would result in immediate shocks ​to the economy of Armenia, a country ⁠of some 3 million people. Armenia's gross domestic product per capita ⁠was about half of Russia's in 2024, according to World Bank data.

Russia accounted for about 35% ⁠of Armenia's foreign trade last ​year, while the EU accounted for roughly 11%, according to government statistics cited by Armenian media. Armenia also purchased 82% of its gas last year from Russia.