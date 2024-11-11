Saudi Arabia has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting innovative solutions to land degradation, drought and desertification. As part of its upcoming presidency of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16, the kingdom introduced the Young Researchers Awards at the Science Pavilion, with a total prize fund of $70,000.

The competition seeks to inspire students and early-career researchers worldwide, rewarding those aged up to 35 who demonstrate impactful work in areas such as sustainable land management, drought resilience and land restoration. The awards will recognize research excellence across seven categories: land restoration, sustainable agri-food systems, equitable land governance, community engagement, science and technology, climate adaptation and sustainable land investments. Each category winner will receive $10,000.

Osama Faqeeha, deputy minister for the Environment and adviser to Saudi Arabia’s UNCCD COP16 presidency, highlighted the urgency of addressing land-related crises. “Land degradation, drought and desertification are driving food insecurity, water scarcity, and forced migration. COP16 in Riyadh presents an opportunity to find urgent solutions and reverse these global challenges,” he said.

Winners of the awards will be honored at a special ceremony during the COP16 conference in Riyadh. Selected finalists will receive fully covered travel and accommodation for five days in Saudi Arabia, alongside the chance to be mentored by leading experts in their fields.

The initiative aims to accelerate research, innovation, and technology that could bolster global efforts in land restoration and drought resilience. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate innovative approaches, with an emphasis on long-term sustainability and scalability, particularly in addressing challenges faced by the Middle East. Submissions are open until Nov. 22, 2024, and will be assessed by a panel of distinguished scientists.

The awards align with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious agenda for COP16, which will focus on mobilizing global action against desertification and drought. Currently, 40% of the world’s land is degraded, affecting 3.2 billion people. The kingdom’s efforts during its presidency aim to foster collaboration and secure multilateral commitments on critical issues such as land tenure, drought resilience and combating sand and dust storms.

The Science Pavilion at COP16 will serve as a hub for showcasing cutting-edge research and fostering dialogue between scientists, policymakers and stakeholders. This event is part of the first-ever Green Zone at a UNCCD COP conference, dedicated to promoting sustainable solutions.

Scheduled to run from Dec. 2-13, 2024, next to Boulevard Riyadh City, COP16 will mark the 30th anniversary of the UNCCD. Themed "Our Land. Our Future," the conference seeks to catalyze global efforts to secure a sustainable future and address pressing land-related challenges.