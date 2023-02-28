Amazon has sent two Amazon Air cargo planes loaded with relief supplies to Istanbul from the United States and Germany over the weekend to deliver aid to earthquake response in Türkiye and Syria, the company said in a statement Monday.

The planes delivered tents, sleeping bags, blankets, heaters and other much-needed supplies, it said.

“Amazon teams across Europe and the U.S. packed and loaded hundreds of pallets with supplies, totaling more than 100,000 pounds (50 tons) of items. Relying on teams and facilities in both regions allows Amazon to more efficiently move goods thanks to a wider available inventory,” the statement read.

It added that the Amazon-donated products will support the ongoing humanitarian response through partner organizations, ensuring that the supplies will be delivered to families who have lost their homes in the affected areas.

“The work is being done in close coordination with the government of Türkiye and through implementing partners in northwest Syria,” it said.

The company said that the work is a continuation of Amazon’s efforts in the region and that just days after the devastating earthquake, “Amazon sent tens of thousands of relief items to the impacted areas and established a Disaster Relief Hub near Istanbul within four days.”

Amazon also made an initial commitment of $600,000 in total cash donations to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) providing critical support.

Tech support

Amazon Web Services (AWS) also provides technical support following the earthquakes. AWS is providing cloud credits and technical support to local organizations that are helping with relief efforts.

Tech professionals also came together using a chat room to help launch another mapping effort supported by AWS, Afetharita.com, which translates to “disaster map.” The app uses artificial intelligence to create a map showing requests for help posted through social media.

AWS rallied to help Türkiye’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) scale their app Güvendeyim (which translates to “I am Safe” in English) within days of the earthquake to help local residents notify loved ones that they were safe. The app now has over 1 million downloads.

Turkish tech firm Başarsoft also received cloud computing credits through AWS Promotional Credit to create the Earthquake Assistance Needs Mapping Portal. The portal uses location-based social media posts to help direct search efforts to critical areas, such as collapsed buildings and rubble. The app also helps locate people in need of assistance and allows anyone to submit aid requests.