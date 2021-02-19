One of the foremost award programs, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2020 Turkey, announced its results this week. Held for the 15th time, the list put forth striking growth rates as even the last company on the list grew by more than 100%.

Car rental company Yolcu360 was named Turkey’s fastest-growing technology business as it managed to post skyrocketing 10,632% growth.

Driven by leading intellectual properties, the list is based on revenue growth over the last four years.

The program has also seen Runner Ups awards being given for the first time this year.

A technology company dedicated to developing creative products for industries such as broadcasting, live events and e-sports – Zero Density – came in second with 3,404% growth.

It was followed by BluTV, one of Turkey’s largest local subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms. The streaming service achieved growth of 3,277%.

This years' winners and other participants had to gather online for the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional recognition

In order to support the promotion of more companies in the local and global technology ecosystem, the first prize in the Runner Ups, where companies over the age of three were evaluated, went to Istegelsin, an online supermarket service, posting growth of 4,921%.

The program offers technology companies the opportunity to open up to Europe and the world and has also seen the Women in Tech and Cross-Border special awards being given by Facebook for the second time this year.

Aköde-Tosla, which supports women’s participation in the technology sector and their say in management, was awarded Women in Tech, while Teknasyon won the Cross-Border award, which is given to technology companies that derive a significant portion of their turnover from international operations.

Companies participating in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey Program are also eligible to be candidates for the EMEA Fast 500 Program that covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It is expected to contribute significantly to brand awareness in the region.

Big stars on virtual stage

In addition, companies such as Aselsan, Aselsannet, Karel, Innova Bilişim Çözümleri and Logo Yazılım received the Big Stars award for technology businesses with revenues of 50 million euros ($60.7 million) and above during the 2019 fiscal year.

Deloitte Turkey Partner and TMT industry leader Metin Aslantaş. (Courtesy of Deloitte)

In his keynote speech at the award ceremony, Deloitte Turkey Partner and TMT industry leader Metin Aslantaş said the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program has been identifying the fastest growing technology companies in Turkey for 15 years in an effort to support the companies of the future, help institutionalize them and pave the way for good ideas.

“In 2020, business life changed unpredictably and possibly irreversibly,” Aslantaş said. “Communication and technology companies are becoming increasingly indispensable in our daily lives. Fast 50’s theme this year is fast and continuous. We are also trying to transform Fast 50 rapidly and continuously, and the new categories we have added are part of this. The interest of national and international investors in these companies where good ideas come to life is increasing. I think the merger and acquisition activity in Turkey will focus on technology companies in the coming years,” he noted.

Exporters receive special award

In her address, Facebook Turkey Commercial Director Ilke Çarkçı Toptaş said the global technology company is working hard to enable businesses of all sizes in Turkey to grow and benefit the country’s economy with the various programs they offer.

Facebook Turkey Commercial Director Ilke Çarkçı Toptaş. (Courtesy of Deloitte)

“In this direction, we proudly support the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program, which offers institutions the opportunity to create brand awareness at national and international levels and to develop new collaborations,” Toptaş noted.

The Cross-Border and Women in Tech special awards Facebook offers within the scope of the program are also an important part of this support, she said.

“As Facebook, we hope that the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Turkey will contribute to guiding different companies from similar sectors in the coming years,” Toptaş added.

Among others, Facebook Strategy and Mobile Applications Group Leader Kaan Camgoz, Payment and Electronic Money Association (ÖDED) Chairperson Burhan Eliaçık, investor Arın Özkula and Yemek Sepeti Chief Procurement Officer Nedim Nahmias also participated in the award ceremony as keynote speakers.