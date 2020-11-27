Kolektif House continues to be the first and only business partner of Google for Startups, Google's startup support program, in Turkey.

Ahmet Onur, the founding partner and CEO of Kolektif House, known for producing new-generation office solutions, stated that they have provided more than $5 million (TL 39 million) in support of more than 50 startups in the last year within the scope of the cooperation. The partnership began in 2019, in order to provide additional content support to the Workup Entrepreneurship Program and Collective members. Onur said they aim to increase this amount of funding even more.

“As Kolektif House, we offer special discounts and privileges to the Kolektif Family with the support of our business partners within the framework of the KoPerks program we have implemented. KoPerks, which can be used by all our members as well as Digital Membership users, offers more than 40 privileges such as food and beverage and service discounts, free trial versions and Google for Startups free support credits,” Onur said.

In this context, he noted that the content of the event produced with the support of Google for Startups is offered exclusively to the entrepreneurs and graduates of the Workup Entrepreneurship Program, which is run by Kolektif House and whose main sponsor is private lender Işbank.

Within the scope of this partnership, more than 30 Workup startups have benefited from the Founders Lab and Growth Lab activities in the last period. Among the 19 startups with Workup that joined Growth Lab, five teams evaluated the tools they use in performance marketing channels with Google mentors in one-on-one interviews.

“Meanwhile, with the pandemic, we tried to offer Google Cloud support not only to Workup startups and Collective members but also to many startups from Turkey that could generate benefits with Google. Startups using Google Cloud credit benefitted more than 70% in monthly storage costs,” Onur said.

Google developer relations team Barış Yesugey also spoke about Kolektif House.

“Our cooperation with Kolektif House started five years ago. Thanks to this partnership, we have had the opportunity to assist the important players of the enterprise ecosystem in Turkey, as well as hundreds of startups, with Google resources and technologies. We will continue to support the developer ecosystem and stand by entrepreneurs with our Accelerator and Google for Startups programs,” he said.

What are Google for Startups products?

Founders Lab: The Founders Lab is designed to help startup founders build strong teams that can scale well, solve the toughest human problems and efficiently cope with the pressures of starting a company. According to research by Harvard Business Review, 65% of startups that have product-market fit fail due to co-founder issues. The Founders Lab event organized by Google experts as part of Google for Startups aims to help participating entrepreneurs create the foundations for long-lasting teams.

Growth Lab: The Growth Lab helps startups tackle digital marketing and achieve customer acquisition goals. In workshops and one-on-one sessions prepared by Google employees, the lab aims to help startups learn about marketing funnels and reach their goals. A user-oriented approach is adopted to reach KPIs, and Google Ads and Google Analytics are introduced.

Google Cloud credits: Up to $100,000 in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) credits are provided to startups suggested by Google partners, valid for 12 months. GCP credits cover most Cloud and Firebase products. Accepted startups are also eligible to apply for G Suite, Google Maps Platform, Google Ads and Qwiklabs credits.