The widespread expansion of 5G infrastructure worldwide and in Türkiye in 2026 is leading to a quiet but massive revolution in the smartphone world, bringing battery performance back to the center of device design.

While the technology promises gigabit-speed connectivity, its higher power consumption is reviving "battery anxiety." This situation is forcing smartphone manufacturers to change their design philosophies and move toward capacities of 6,000 mAh and above.

As Türkiye prepares to introduce broader 5G availability from April, battery efficiency is becoming a more critical factor for consumers and producers alike.

Higher capacity, slimmer design

Manufacturers are no longer relying solely on software optimization to preserve battery life. New-generation technologies such as silicon-carbon anodes are enabling higher energy density without increasing device thickness.

As a result, batteries exceeding 6,000 mAh are now appearing in slim, lightweight smartphones rather than bulky designs, reflecting a shift in materials engineering and battery architecture.

Always-active processors

Compared with 4G, 5G requires more complex signal processing, keeping processors active for longer periods and increasing energy consumption.

Many existing 5G networks still operate in Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, forcing devices to maintain simultaneous 4G and 5G connections, which can double power usage. In areas with inconsistent coverage, frequent switching between networks further strains modem performance and accelerates battery drain.

Higher 5G speeds also push applications toward heavier data use, such as automatic shifts to 4K video streaming, increasing CPU and GPU load. Sustained data flow generates heat, which directly reduces battery efficiency and overall device endurance.

High-capacity smartphones

Some of the notable high-battery models currently on the market include:

• Tecno Pova Neo 2 / Curve 2 – 7,000-8,000 mAh

• Vivo T4 Pro & V60e – 6,500 mAh

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro – 6,580 mAh

• Samsung Electronics Galaxy F70e & A07 5G – 6,000 mAh

• Honor 400 & Poco X7 Pro – 6,000 mAh

• Xiaomi 16 Ultra – 6,000 mAh

5G drives 'battery monsters'

AI-focused technology brand Tecno recently introduced the POVA Curve 2 5G, the newest member of its POVA smartphone lineup, designed for heavy daily use and performance-intensive tasks.

Tecno's recently introduced POVA Curve 2 5G model. (Courtesy of Tecno)

This new model combines durability, high performance and refined aesthetics in a single body. The device's most striking feature, the 8000 mAh "Mega Battery," represents the brand's largest battery capacity to date, while offering 2500 mAh more usage time compared to the previous generation.

Despite the larger battery, the device maintains a slim and lightweight profile. Built around a philosophy of "more power without extra bulk," TECNO has managed to make the device one of the thinnest and lightest models in its class despite its massive battery.

The phone measures just 7.42 mm thick and weighs 195 grams. With a spaceship-inspired curved design and a 144Hz AMOLED display, the model aims to combine endurance, performance and premium aesthetics in a single device.

Türk Telekom's digital project reaches 50,000 women

One of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom continues to turn technology into social benefit through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Through its "Dijitalde Hayat Kolay" (Life is Easy in Digital) project, the company has reched tens of thousands of women. The project is carried out together with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Habitat Association.

The initiative has reached 50,000 women since its launch in 2019, while providing more than TL 3 million ($69,000) in business development grants to 50 women-led ventures.

Training reaches 50,000 participants

Speaking at a meeting with 20 women entrepreneurs who qualified to receive grants in the 2025 cycle, Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said supporting women entrepreneurs and strengthening their presence in the digital economy remains a core priority.

"As Türk Telekom, we see empowering women entrepreneurs, increasing their visibility in the digital world, and helping them build competitive and sustainable business models as one of our key responsibilities," Şahin said.

"While leading our country's digital future, we are proud to build this future together with our women through our ‘Life is Easy in Digital' project and to stand by them at every step."

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin meets with female entrepreneurs who received grants under the "Life is Easy in Digital" project. (IHA Photo)

Şahin noted that the project has delivered both in-person and online training to 50,000 women, including 15,000 in 2025 alone, contributing to Türkiye's digital future through inclusive participation.

Grants support women entrepreneurship

Under its broader social impact vision, Türk Telekom continues to support women entrepreneurs through the program.

The initiative is aimed to enhance women's digital competencies so that they can take a more active role in economic and social life.

Alongside Şahin, the meeting brought together project partners including TOBB Vice Chair Ali Kopuz, UNDP Türkiye Deputy Resident Representative Mustafa Ali Yurdupak and Habitat Association Executive Chair Bora Caldu.

Şahin congratulated the entrepreneurs on their achievements and listened to their business journeys, highlighting the project's role in fostering inclusive digital growth and women-led innovation across Türkiye.

Dual-screen laptops redefine mobile productivity

The shift toward hybrid and mobile working models is reshaping laptop design, as professionals increasingly rely on multiple applications and AI tools simultaneously.

Single-screen devices are proving insufficient for heavy multitasking, while dual-screen laptops are emerging as a new productivity benchmark for mobile professionals.

The latest example in Türkiye comes from Asus, which has opened preorders for its new Zenbook DUO (2026), aiming to deliver a desktop-like experience in a portable form factor and strengthen its position in the dual-display laptop segment.

Built with a full Ceraluminum chassis, the device is powered by Intel's Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, delivering up to 180 TOPS of AI performance.

This enables demanding workloads such as data analysis, content generation, meeting transcription and graphics processing to run simultaneously, while a 99Wh dual-battery system is designed to support all-day productivity.

Designed for real-time multitasking

The laptop features two 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays, that create an almost seamless single viewing area thanks to a 70% reduction in the gap between the screens.

Zenbook DUO is aimed at delivering a desktop-like experience in a portable form factor. (Courtesy of Asus)

The design allows professionals, from software developers and financial analysts to designers and media specialists, to work across multiple tasks at once, such as coding on one screen while monitoring debugging tools on the other, or tracking live data flow on one screen while preparing a report on the other.

An upgraded cooling system, enlarged airflow channels and a 97-blade fan enable the device to reach 45W TDP while maintaining quiet operation. The integrated kickstand and magnetically aligned Bluetooth keyboard support multiple usage modes, transforming the laptop from a traditional portable device into a wide-screen mobile workstation.

Industry observers say that as AI-powered tools become more embedded in everyday workflows, dual-screen laptops could move beyond a niche category. The launch of Zenbook DUO preorders in Türkiye signals growing local demand for next-generation mobile productivity solutions.