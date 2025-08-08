Having established itself as a vital energy corridor, Türkiye is now positioning to become a strategic digital bridge between Europe and Asia.

With major fiber investments and an expanding international footprint, Türk Telekom is spearheading this transformation, turning Türkiye's geographic advantage into a competitive edge in the digital age.

Historically a crossroads between continents, Türkiye is now channeling that legacy into digital infrastructure. Just as it has served as a key route for energy transmission between East and West, the country is now aiming to play a similar role in global data traffic, driven by Türk Telekom's ambitious investments.

Türk Telekom's Hungary-based subsidiary, TT International, operates across 24 countries with 135 digital access points, building a robust network that connects Europe, the Middle East and Asia. This strategy mirrors Türkiye's energy transit legacy, now reimagined for the digital economy.

According to Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal, the company is not only leading Türkiye's national digital transformation but also elevating its geopolitical position into digital superiority on the international stage.

“With our 50,000-kilometer fiber network, submarine cable systems and over 200 international partners, we're carrying Türkiye's digital vision to the global stage," said Önal, emphasizing how the country's geography is becoming a strategic asset in the digital era.

One of fastest-growing fiber networks

Türkiye's internal momentum is equally strong. According to the FTTH Council, Türkiye ranks among the top five fastest-growing fiber markets in Europe. Türk Telekom's network spans 482,000 kilometers, reaching 33.2 million households nationwide.

The company is also a pioneer in 5G infrastructure, having already connected 54% of its LTE base stations to fiber, surpassing global targets set for 2030. This positions Türkiye as a leader in next-generation connectivity.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal. (DHA Photo)

Beyond domestic infrastructure, Türk Telekom is making its mark internationally. The company initiated the fiber rollout in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and has provided the fiber backbone for Hungary's Formula 1 Grand Prix, showcasing its technical capabilities on the global stage.

Digital transit vision

Türkiye, which serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia in energy transmission lines, now has an ambition to take on a similar role in data traffic. Türk Telekom's international strategy is seen as a significant step in transforming the country's geopolitical position into a competitive advantage in the digital economy of the 21st century.

By extending its role from energy transmission to digital connectivity, Türkiye is seeking to assert itself as a key player in the global digital ecosystem. The digital bridge stretching from Europe to Asia strengthens the country's technological independence while also enhancing its strategic significance on the international stage.

These developments are significant in terms of Türkiye transferring its strategic position in energy security to the realm of digital infrastructure, contributing to the country's future goals of technological independence.

Fiber backbone for Hungarian Grand Prix

TT International, one of the fiber infrastructure providers for the Hungaroring circuit – host of the Hungarian Grand Prix, one of the most followed motorsports events globally – has for many years been delivering internet services used by Formula 1 teams during the race, as well as providing international connectivity for companies broadcasting the event live.

Leak of 2nm chip development shakes tech giants

A major security breach at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has sent shock waves through the global tech industry. Confidential information related to the development and production of next-generation 2-nanometer chips was reportedly accessed without authorization, prompting TSMC to dismiss several employees and initiate legal proceedings.

According to Bloomberg, the company is conducting an internal investigation into suspected trade secret leaks. The timing is critical: TSMC plans to begin mass production of its most advanced 2nm process technology by the end of this year, a milestone with major implications for its top clients, including Apple and NVIDIA.

These tech giants are concerned about leaks in their production plans. The fine details of AI chips, as well as the design of new iPhones and Macs, depend on 2-nanometer chips.

Energy consumption, multi-purpose use

The 2-nanometer technology marks the beginning of a new era, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence and mobile devices. The use of this technology in Nvidia's AI chips and Apple's mobile processors could lead to groundbreaking advancements in user experience.

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Next-generation GeForce RTX graphics cards could offer revolutionary gaming performance with the power efficiency and processing power of 2-nanometer technology.

Successor chips to the H100 AI accelerator, used in ChatGPT and other AI applications, could become significantly more efficient with 2-nanometer technology.

Autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicle chips could make a leap forward with this new technology. Future versions of the Drive Orin platform may offer more powerful processing capacity with lower energy consumption. This could lead to changes in plans for many smart device platforms, including homegrown EV manufacturer Togg. It may also result in an increase in the number of wheeled robots.

While TSMC is banned from exporting 7nm and more advanced chips to China, SMIC, China's largest chip manufacturer, is allegedly hiring Taiwanese employees through illegal means. Rumors that SMIC developed chips using 5nm technology in the first half of 2024 show how fierce the technological competition has become.

U.S.-led sanctions have severely restricted China's access to advanced chip manufacturing equipment, intensifying the race for talent and technology. This situation is pushing companies like TSMC to develop more innovative solutions and to protect their trade secrets more rigorously.

Signals of new Apple products?

Taiwan-based TSMC is one of Apple's key suppliers. The next-generation iPhone chips, such as the A19 or later, could significantly improve battery life while boosting performance.

Similarly, Apple Silicon chips for the Mac platform, like the upcoming M5 or future generations, may enable thinner MacBook designs and longer battery life. Additionally, Apple's mixed reality platform, Vision Pro, could benefit from more compact and efficient processors in its next-generation headsets.

Technology protecting nature gets support from cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled how cloud computing and artificial intelligence are helping transform environmental data into actionable insights as part of efforts to support nature conservation.

As conservationists enter an era where they are receiving more data than ever before, the integration of AWS Cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) enables meaningful connections to be drawn between disparate datasets, yielding results that can drive real-world action.

According to AWS Türkiye General Manager Berrin Özselçuk, conservationists have never lacked data.

"The data obtained through their meticulous field observations covers a wide range of areas, from wildlife behavior and migration patterns to the impact of climate change on species. Innovative organizations focusing on diverse regions, from rainforests to oceans and across the globe, are using data to generate actionable insights," Özselçuk said.

AWS Türkiye General Manager Berrin Özselçuk. (Courtesy of AWS Türkiye)

"Thanks to cloud technologies, projects that were previously impossible to implement can now be launched instantly. Transparency compels organizations and governments to fulfill their commitments. Problems that once seemed unsolvable are now being addressed on accelerated timelines."

Earth Observation Foundation Model

One of the most promising breakthroughs comes from Clay AI for Earth, which has developed the Earth Observation Foundation Model using open-access datasets available through AWS and its Open Data Registry.

This model transforms satellite imagery into an accessible resource for developing innovative technological solutions to environmental challenges.

Working with Earth observation data was previously both complex and expensive, making one of the most promising sources of information inaccessible to many individuals and organizations with innovative ideas for how to use it. Clay's approach is helping to change that.

Avery Cohn, a member of Clay's founding team, said many groups working to protect and restore nature face significant barriers to scaling their efforts due to data volume, cost and expertise.

"We're currently collaborating with an initiative that identifies locations where cleaning up former mining sites could reduce pollution and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. We had estimated that mapping all the mines we're targeting around the world would cost about $2 million, but the initiative didn't have that kind of budget. With Clay, the cost is now well below $100,000, and that’s what makes the difference," Cohn said.

Tracking illegal activities

Making satellite imagery usable for innovative conservation projects is triggering a wave of practical innovation. Clay's data helps monitor changes in forest cover in the Amazon region, detect illegal fishing activities by tracking coastal waters and introduce new levels of transparency in agriculture and aquaculture.

Moreover, by revealing the real impact of different policies and initiatives, it provides government and NGO decision-makers with a practical guide to understanding what works in protecting wildlife and habitats.

RePie buys over 42% stake in one of Türkiye's top exporters

RePie Investment Holding has acquired a 42.24% stake in TGS Dış Ticaret, one of Türkiye's leading foreign trade companies, in a strategic transaction valued at $19 million. The acquisition was carried out jointly by RePie’s subsidiaries, RePie Portföy and RePie GSYO, alongside Tera GSYO and Bulls GSYO.

TGS Dış Ticaret ranked as one of Türkiye's top 10 exporters in 2024, with an export volume of $2.53 billion. Through this investment, the company aims to expand its product and service portfolio and grow its customer base.

Investment in high-leverage sector

Focused on investing in sectors that generate strong leverage effects, RePie Investment Holding has added another strategic acquisition to its portfolio. The transaction, announced via the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), involves funds managed by RePie Portföy, as well as direct investments from RePie GSYO, Tera GSYO and Bulls GSYO.

The acquisition strengthens RePie’s presence in Türkiye’s foreign trade ecosystem, positioning it as a major stakeholder in one of the country’s top-performing export firms.

The strategic transaction is said to be valued at $19 million. (Courtesy of RePie Investment Holding)

According to the share transfer agreement disclosed on KAP, the post-acquisition ownership structure includes RePie Portföy and RePie GSYO as the major shareholders with a combined stake of 30.6%. Tera GSYO holds a 6.7% share, while Bulls GSYO owns 5.0%. The company, traded on Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange under the ticker TGSAS, has a public float rate of approximately 57.7%.

The completion of the transaction is contingent upon regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Competition Authority (RK).

Having celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, TGS Dış Ticaret was recognized in 2024 as Türkiye's sixth-largest goods exporter. The company has consistently ranked among the top 10 exporters nationwide and currently provides intermediary services to nearly 300 exporting firms.