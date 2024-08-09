Despite ongoing concerns about AI replacing human workers, the need for human input remains crucial.

Researches indicate that artificial intelligence agents used in automating job processes still require feedback from skilled employees. This suggests that AI agents are still in a learning phase, much like apprentices, with a long way to go.

A report by CB Insights offers an in-depth analysis of how AI agents are transforming corporate workflows. It covers what these agents are, their current limitations, emerging companies in the field and their impact on the future of the workforce.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman describes these helpful agents as the "AI's killer function." These agents are still limited in reliably performing complex tasks, especially when interacting with various websites and using external tools through APIs.

Sam Altman says helpful agents are poised to become AI's killer function

Growing interest from investors

AI agents can generate tasks, complete them and reorganize their priorities when given a goal.

Early projects like AutoGPT and BabyAGI showcase how these agents operate. The AI agent ecosystem focuses on horizontal applications such as customer support, sales and overall productivity workflows. Investors have shown great interest in this area, with many startups receiving funding.

Investments in AI agents surged significantly in 2024, with companies like Adept, Imbue and Cognition AI being among the top-funded. Major tech companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon are also actively developing projects in this domain.

AI agents in customer support

Customer relations are expected to be one of the first areas affected by AI agents.

Customer support representatives are among the groups most at risk from AI automation. For instance, Klarna's AI-powered assistant performed the work of 700 full-time customer service representatives in just one month.

AI agents are expected to take over the tasks of human support representatives, potentially impacting millions of jobs both in Türkiye and globally. For example, an AI customer service agent can respond to customer queries, gather necessary information and resolve issues. These agents can learn and improve their performance over time.

Entrepreneurs to nurture innovative agents

AI agents are driving significant transformation within the startup ecosystem. They are being used to automate workflows and increase efficiency across various sectors.

By leveraging AI agents, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to innovate in areas such as customer support, sales, software development and more. Even small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can automate complex tasks and improve operational efficiency with the help of AI agents. This allows startups to achieve more with fewer resources. Additionally, the widespread adoption of AI agents paves the way for new business models and services.

For instance, new entrepreneurial opportunities are emerging in AI-powered customer service, sales and software development. Ultimately, AI agents offer innovative solutions to the startup ecosystem and drive significant transformation in the business world by making processes more efficient and creating new opportunities.

Increasing data awareness reduces cyberattack risks

As data awareness grows among organizations and individuals, the potential damage from cyberattacks can be minimized.

One of Türkiye's pioneering telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom provides information on personal data education through its blog pages, contributing to this increasing sensitivity.

Raising awareness about the protection of personal data strengthens the resilience of both individuals and organizations against cyber threats.

Data protection involves measures to safeguard personal or corporate data from unauthorized access, loss or corruption. This protection is vital in preventing data breaches, minimizing risks and ensuring the security of confidential information.

In Türkiye, the Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) controls the issue of personal data processing in line with the Personal Data Protection Law and ensures the protection of associated rights and freedoms.

Obligations of institutions

Individuals are often required to share personal data to access certain services. Institutions and brands are obligated to protect this data. This assurance allows individuals to purchase products and services with the confidence that their personal information will not be misused.

Enacted and published in the Official Gazette in 2016, the Personal Data Protection Law aims to protect personal data and contribute to the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. The KVKK is applied by most institutions and organizations.

The processing of personal data is a topic of interest to many.

Under the KVKK, the processing of personal data includes various stages such as collecting, examining, processing, recording and storing. This data can also be used for domestic and international transfers when necessary.

Understanding KVKK

Many people are curious about the meaning of the law. Generally, the law provides guidelines for the processing and protection of personal data. It outlines several key principles that must be followed during the processing of personal data, including legality, accuracy, relevance to specific purposes and retention for a necessary duration.

These principles are central to the KVKK framework, ensuring that personal data is handled responsibly and securely.

New-generation technologies ready for digital ads and maps

Russia's search engine giant Yandex has launched a new startup program in Türkiye, offering access to cutting-edge technologies for ventures working in digital advertising, maps, cloud services, and weather data.

Specifically tailored for Türkiye, the Yandex Startup Program seeks to support a competitive digital services environment in the country.

The program is divided into two categories, "Start" and "Growth," and participants gain access to Yandex's latest business technologies and solutions, including Yandex Maps API, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Weather and Yandex Ads.

The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia Dec. 9, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Yandex, a tech company specializing in smart products and services powered by machine learning, aims to equip Turkish startups with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.

Tailored for Türkiye

What sets the Yandex Startup Program apart is its custom design specifically for Türkiye.

The program features two categories catering to startups at different stages: "Start" and "Growth." Participants can leverage Yandex’s most advanced technologies, like Yandex Maps API, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Weather and Yandex Ads, to realize their full potential.

Şerza Saka, Yandex Maps API business development manager, shared insights about the program and said entrepreneurs and startups have the power to create services and products that transform the world and propel us forward.

"In 2023 alone, we witnessed active growth in Türkiye's startup ecosystem, with 347 investment deals totaling $901 million. To support local entrepreneurs by providing access to world-class technologies and simplifying their operations, we developed a startup program specifically adapted to the Turkish market, integrating all of Yandex’s services for businesses in a cohesive way," said Saka.

"We've already made progress by partnering with accelerators and incubators in Türkiye like Tech Istanbul, Türk Telekom Ventures and Startup Market. This is just the beginning. We are committed to helping Turkish startups and businesses achieve their goals with a comprehensive package of powerful tools and services.”

Core tools in key areas

Participating in the Yandex Startup Program grants startups access to essential tools within a unified ecosystem under special conditions. Startups can choose to utilize all available services or select specific ones that best suit their needs.

The key services included in the program are:

Yandex Maps API: Offers detailed interactive maps for websites or apps, custom routing, navigation, and geolocation solutions to optimize logistics and improve customer service quality.

Yandex Cloud: Provides scalable infrastructure, data storage, processing and analysis, machine learning and development tools, and collaboration services.

Yandex Weather: An AI-powered weather and climate service delivering accurate and comprehensive local forecasts for any location worldwide.

Yandex Ads: Advertising solutions and analytical tools for websites and apps.

10 energy startups set to pitch to investors

Eksim Holding continues to support sustainable ventures in the energy sector through its acceleration program, which this year has been packed with specialized training sessions and mentorship.

The Eksim Pulse acceleration program is supported by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

As part of the program, 10 startups developing innovative technologies for the energy sector are gearing up to present their projects to investors.

Since the program began in June, a total of eight training sessions have been conducted – six online and two in person. To date, participants have benefited from 92 hours of mentorship and 30 hours of legal consultancy. Additionally, 30 hours of financial consultancy, which started in July, is scheduled to continue throughout August.

Uğur Mutluhan Oruncak, head of Business Development at Eksim Holding. (Courtesy of Eksim Holding)

The training aims to equip entrepreneurs with knowledge in financial management, budgeting, and financial analysis, thereby enhancing the sustainability of their projects.

Major prize

Uğur Mutluhan Oruncak, head of Business Development at Eksim Holding, highlighted the importance of supporting innovative ideas and technologies to shape the future of the energy sector.

"Through the acceleration program, we aim to strengthen entrepreneurship in the energy sector by offering financial support, education, and mentorship to startups. At the end of the program, in September, we will host an event where the ten supported startups will present their projects to investors," said Oruncak.

"The top three projects, as judged by a panel, will be awarded TL 300,000 ($8,930), TL 200,000 and TL 100,000, respectively. The event will feature a wide range of participants, from technopark and incubator staff to angel investors and academics."