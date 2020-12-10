Sports photos of the year

The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. COVID-19 ravaged and rearranged the schedules, but the sports went on.

Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020.

AP Photo