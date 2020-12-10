Daily Sabah logo

Sports photos of the year

Dec 10, 2020 10:49 am +03 +03:00

The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. COVID-19 ravaged and rearranged the schedules, but the sports went on.

Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020.

AP Photo

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final tennis game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Members of the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2020.

AP Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tags Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson in a run down during the fourth inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas, U.S., Oct. 18, 2020.

AP Photo

Alexander Albon of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing performs during Project Istanbulls in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2020.

Getty Images

Bayern players celebrate with the trophy after the Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 23, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempts to save the ball in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Rubio during an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Jan. 5, 2020.

AP Photo

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates after winning the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S., on Feb. 2, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Spectators are reflected on a glass panel as Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka makes a backhand return to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina during their first-round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2020.

AP Photo

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a winning penalty during a shootout against Liverpool for the FA Community Shield football trophy at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Aug. 29, 2020.

Reuters Photo

The body of Paulo Gonçalves of Portugal is covered with a blanket after a deadly fall during stage seven of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2020.

AP Photo

New York Mets' Dominic Smith smashes into the outfield wall while chasing a fly ball that went for an inside-the-park home run by Washington Nationals' Andrew Stevenson during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Washington, U.S., Sept. 26, 2020.

AP Photo

Football fans celebrate as Liverpool wins the Premier League title at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, June 25, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after winning the Premier League at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, July 22, 2020.

Reuters Photo

South Korea's You Young performs during the gala exhibition in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2020.

AP Photo

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard lands on top of fans while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Orlando Magic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan. 15, 2020.

AP Photo

Gaelle Hermet of France catches the ball during the Women's Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between England and France at Twickenham stadium in London, England, Nov. 21, 2020.

AP Photo

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 8, 2020.

AP Photo

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (R) knocks the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the endzone on a fourth down during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Florida, U.S., Nov. 8, 2020.

AP Photo

Ryan Newman goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S., Feb. 17, 2020.

AP Photo

Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Austria's Dominic Thiem during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 2, 2020.

AP Photo

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard hangs on the basket as he dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Los Angeles. California, U.S., Jan. 13, 2020.

AP Photo

Cheerleaders perform to empty stands prior an Opening Day baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on June 19, 2020, as Japan's economy was opening cautiously amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AP Photo

Athletic Club and Real Madrid play in an empty San Manes stadium during their Spanish La Liga soccer match in Bilbao, Spain, July 5, 2020.

Smoke from wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park in San Francisco as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sept. 9, 2020.

Kai Lenny from Hawaii goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Feb. 11, 2020.

Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after the Champions League final football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais at Reale Arena, in San Sebastian, Spain, Aug. 30, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) is hit in the face with the ball while playing against Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) during the second half at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, U.S., Feb. 1, 2020.

Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports via Reuters

The National Stadium, the main stadium of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is seen past a visitor wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Ferencvaros's David Siger lies on the ground to defend a free kick during a Champions League group stage football match between Ferencvaros and Juventus at Puskas Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 4, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Fans gather around a mural of late NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant during a public memorial for them and seven others killed in a helicopter crash, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Feb. 24, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his group stage match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at The O2, London, England, Nov. 15, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Juventus' Paulo Dybala, bottom, celebrates scoring a goal with Miralem Pjanic during a Serie A football match between Genoa and Juventus at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, in Genoa, Italy, June 30, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, U.S., Sept. 12, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Merlin Coles, 3, watches horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home in Bere Regis, England, June 17, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Mourners embrace as they wait to see Diego Maradona lying in state outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 26, 2020.

AP Photo

