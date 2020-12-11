Unnecessary antibiotic consumption is quite common in Turkey. Technology startups have produced solutions that can prevent this consumption with AI solutions.

Antibiotic resistance is expected to cause 10 million deaths by 2050. Today, 95% of people search for health information on the internet and as a result, 50% of antibiotics taken to treat upper respiratory infections are used unnecessarily.

FluAI application aims to prevent the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Introduced by medical technology manufacturer Yesil Science, the new AI-supported mobile health application offers personal analysis and recommendations for upper respiratory tract infections such as cold and flu.

With image processing, it is aimed to prevent unnecessary drug use with the mobile application that provides detailed analysis and treatment recommendations over the throat image and complaints of the people and also has coronavirus risk detection feature.

Low risk of contamination

Providing a solution to eliminating problems such as long waiting times in hospitals, examination and transportation costs, the risk of infection from the hospital, the inability of hospitals to meet the density, FluAI offers information and treatment suggestions for patients displaying symptoms like fever, cough and similar complaints and AI analysis based on a photograph of their throat.

Experienced doctors, engineers

Yesil Science founder Yusuf Yeşil said FluAI is the world's first AI-supported flu assistant.

"FluAI is one of the most important applications of AI in health that has become a practice in Turkey," he continued. "It was developed by an experienced team of people from many different fields, including doctors and engineers. We received support and consultancy from many universities and academics."

Yeşil said the product, which is very important and almost revolutionary for Turkey in the fields of health technologies, including remote health and mobile health, is included in the programs of many institutions such as NVIDIA, the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSIAD), Technopark Istanbul, Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (AIFD).

"There is an ongoing clinical trial, and we will publish the results soon," Yeşil noted.