Supermoon illuminates skies across world

Supermoon graced skies worldwide late on Monday, offering gorgeous views. The moon's orbit brought it closer, than usual, to Earth. The closer proximity to Earth makes the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter.
The full moon behind the Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Monday, July 3, 2023.
The "Full Buck" supermoon rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England late on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
The July supermoon is arriving at its closest point to Earth at 224,895 miles (361,934km) – around 13,959 miles (22,466km) closer than usual. It appears 5.8% bigger and 12.8% brighter than an ordinary full moon.