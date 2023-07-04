Daily Sabah logo

Supermoon illuminates skies across world

by Agencies Jul 04, 2023 7:58 pm +03 +03:00

Supermoon graced skies worldwide late on Monday, offering gorgeous views. The moon's orbit brought it closer, than usual, to Earth. The closer proximity to Earth makes the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter.

The full moon behind the Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Monday, July 3, 2023.

AA

The "Full Buck" supermoon rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England late on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The July supermoon is arriving at its closest point to Earth at 224,895 miles (361,934km) – around 13,959 miles (22,466km) closer than usual. It appears 5.8% bigger and 12.8% brighter than an ordinary full moon.

AP

People watch as the "Buck Moon" rises over the skyline of Kuwait City on July 3, 2023.

AFP

The "Buck Moon" rises behind Basra International Stadium in Iraq's southern city of Basra on July 3, 2023.

AFP

The "Buck Moon" rises over Dubai behind the crescent moon of a mosque's minaret on July 3, 2023.

AFP

This photograph from Paris on July 3, 2023 shows July's supermoon, known as the Buck Moon, with Pont de Bercy in the foreground.

AFP

The Buck Moon, or July's supermoon, rises through clouds behind the Liver Building in Liverpool, northwest England, late on July 3, 2023.

AFP

A full moon known as the "Buck Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, July 3, 2023.

REUTERS

The supermoon behind Russian government buildings in Moscow, July 3, 2023.

AA

The supermoon above the Galata Tower in Istanbul, July 3, 2023.

AA

The supermoon behind a satellite tower in Istanbul, July 3, 2023.

AA

The silhoutte of an airplane in front of the supermoon in Istanbul.

AA

Supermoon behind the pyramids at Giza, in Cairo, Egypt.

AA

