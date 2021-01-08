Technology has been activated for uninterrupted production during the coronavirus pandemic period. Solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) technology came to the fore for continuous production and quality control to ensure continuity without being dependent on error-prone human effort.

At the end of the day, startups that specialize in quality control in AI-based image processing technology began to stand out. In the age of digital marketing, quality out of control can hurt a brand.

ProcessEye Studio – which is among the eighth-term startups of Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom’s startup acceleration program PILOT – accelerates the process in the production sector as a quality control solution with AI-based image processing. In other words, while ensuring the operation of the wheels in production, it reduces the cost.

Error rate drops

ProcessEye Studio is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) production and quality-control solution that enables manufacturing companies to develop AI-based image processing systems.

With ProcessEye Studio, companies can improve their production processes, improve their quality control processes and integrate them into their own systems without having any software or coding knowledge to reduce production costs.

Exporting companies, brands that value customer satisfaction, do not hesitate to invest in solutions that reduce speed and error rates for quality control.