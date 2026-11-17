Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia entered its first full week without Jensen Huang at the helm, with Wall Street nervously waiting Tuesday's earnings report for signs of whether the AI boom can withstand the widening scandal that toppled him.

Some of Silicon Valley's most powerful voices are pushing for the swift return of the man who served as AI's biggest booster and investor.

But that appeared unlikely as details emerged of Jensen Huang's ties to Megaspeed, a company under U.S. criminal investigation as a possible front for shifting Nvidia's most powerful technology to China in violation of U.S. rules.

The scandal erupted on Nov. 8 when The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang and Megaspeed boss Alice Huang, who are not related, were romantically linked, and that some within the U.S. government suspected she might be a spy.

The scandal has exposed a rift within the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling for an investigation into Nvidia's and Jensen Huang's dealings with Megaspeed.

Bessent has also accused the Commerce Department under Howard Lutnick of failing to act against Megaspeed despite widespread reports that it was shifting Nvidia technology to Chinese companies.

Under pressure, the Commerce Department moved on Monday to close a loophole in U.S. rules that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and other major AI investors are meanwhile gathering signatures for an open letter calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

As of Sunday, more than 7,500 signatories identified themselves as Nvidia employees, equivalent to 18% of the company's workforce.

Before leaving Monday for summits in Asia, President Donald Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Huang back at Nvidia, waving off the security concerns.

"China plays games with us, and we play games with them," he said, adding he could bring up developments on the affair with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump's own stake in Nvidia has grown sharply in his second term, with disclosed trades suggesting he held between $13 million and $62 million in the company's stock as of late August, up from at most $1.3 million at the end of 2024, according to a Washington Post review of his financial filings.

'Gone for good'

Most Wall Street analysts doubt that the AI rock star can return anytime soon to the company he founded 33 years ago.

"No one individual can replace Jensen as CEO, but at the end of the day, after this global scandal, the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good," said Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co.

Finding a replacement is of utmost importance, TD Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter told clients, with huge questions looming over Nvidia's galaxy of investments across the AI economy.

For now, Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, is interim CEO, but as a non-engineer she is not expected to stay in the role.

Kress is also widely reported to have doubted Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies on handshakes alone, without the usual scrutiny for deals of this scale.

"Even if a new leader ultimately maintains a similar approach, there is likely to be some 'pause' in the company's willingness and ability to continue pursuing these deals in the near term," UBS said in a note.

This could ripple across the AI investment boom that is propping up the U.S. economy.

Nvidia invested in major AI labs, including Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, which is expected to begin trading on Wall Street on Thursday.

Nvidia also backs so-called neoclouds that rent computing power to AI companies and whose financing is seen as more fragile and dependent on Jensen Huang's largesse.