As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in the workplace, it is prompting a new era of negotiations between employers and labor unions, focusing on data privacy, surveillance and the use of AI in employee monitoring and performance evaluation. The first step? Rethinking workplace principles.

The rapid adoption of AI technologies is creating both tensions and opportunities within employer-employee dynamics. Both sides can come together at a reconciliation table to promote more efficient work and healthier working conditions. This table can be designed to resolve conflicts of interest and generate mutually beneficial solutions.

The AI reconciliation table is becoming a critical tool for managing technological transformation with a human-centered approach. For employers, AI can help uncover hidden patterns and inequalities in wage structures, providing HR professionals and leaders with the insights needed to make more informed decisions.

Human well-being

To succeed in this process, it is essential to embrace continuous dialogue, make data-driven decisions, develop flexibility and adaptability and always keep the human factor at the center. The reconciliation table offers an approach that fosters a sense of "we" during the AI revolution, supporting both technological progress and human well-being. When implemented correctly, this process is expected to enhance employee safety while boosting organizational competitiveness.

However, AI projects also carry potential risks. Prolonged negotiations, loss of trust between parties, technological changes that render agreements obsolete and delays or changes in legal regulations can all pose challenges.

To mitigate these risks, flexible agreement texts, regular revision mechanisms and expert advisory support are crucial. Following best practices, such as the EU AI Act's inclusion of worker protections and its requirement for employers to consult with employee councils when implementing AI, can help develop lasting solutions.

Transparent process management

Just as employers must disclose how they collect and use data, it is equally important for employees to be informed about how their data is used.

Clearly defining the purposes of surveillance and avoiding ambiguity helps build employee trust. Giving employees a say in how their data is used and conducting regular privacy audits are also seen as ways to strengthen trust.

Core principles

Transparency and open communication

Workplace negotiations should foster a shared understanding of the needs and expectations of both employees and employers, which can enhance well-being and job satisfaction.

Mutual respect and trust

During AI integration, it is essential to acknowledge that both sides have valid concerns.

Data-driven decision-making

Objective data and research findings should form the basis of decisions, rather than emotional reactions.

Continuous dialogue

Given the rapid development of AI technologies, the reconciliation process should be ongoing rather than a one-time effort.

Boğaziçi Ventures launches new AI fund for growth-stage startups

Aiming to close a critical gap in Türkiye's venture capital landscape, Boğaziçi Ventures has announced the launch of its second growth-stage fund, BV Growth II, with a focus on supporting early-stage artificial intelligence startups that are transitioning from product-market fit to scalable growth.

One of the most pressing challenges in Türkiye's startup ecosystem is the difficulty ventures face when transitioning from the seed stage to Series A. Funds that focus on overcoming this hurdle are addressing a critical gap.

Technology and venture capital investment firm Boğaziçi Ventures is stepping in with BV Growth II, offering not only financial returns but also strategic partnership opportunities to investors looking to join AI startups at an early stage.

Focusing on Türkiye's high-potential and experienced tech entrepreneurs, the BV Growth II Fund invests in AI solutions that have already become products and found market traction, supporting them from the brink of commercialization through to scaling.

In doing so, investors are not only contributing to the growth of early-stage startups but also becoming stakeholders in the future of rapidly evolving industries.

New-generation fund

Boğaziçi Ventures CEO Barış Özistek said they created BV Growth II as the easiest way to partner with AI startups.

"This fund is for visionary investors who want to join tomorrow's unicorns at an early stage with meaningful equity stakes. In 2025, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we've developed a next-generation fund model that reflects all our experience and will shape the next decade," said Özistek.

Boğaziçi Ventures Managing Partner Gizem Sezer added that they designed BV Growth II "not just as an investment vehicle, but as a strategic partnership platform where institutional investors can help build the future."

"Our fund offers not only financing to early-stage AI startups with global potential, but also a multi-dimensional global acceleration platform," Sezer said.

Strong value proposition

BV Growth II Fund Manager Münir Kundakçı said artificial intelligence is transforming the current era into a trillion-dollar technology age.

"In this period of rapid sectoral transformation, supporting the right startup at the right time is critical. With our ability to read technology, our close relationships with entrepreneurs and our instinct for sensing market trends, BV Growth II offers investors a strong value proposition," Kundakçı noted.

Following the success of its first early-stage fund, BV Growth I, which made 40 investments and achieved two successful early exits, Boğaziçi Ventures is maintaining its position as a leading investor with the new fund.

BV Growth II has already made its initial investments in the range of $1.5–$2 million and will provide the necessary financing for startups throughout their growth journeys, which are expected to last at least two years. The fund also plays an accelerating role through its global business partners.

Visa launches digital fraud awareness program in Türkiye with UNDP, Habitat

As digitalization accelerates, so do the tactics of fraudsters. Social engineering attacks, in particular, are having a growing impact on individuals.

To address the risks, Visa Türkiye has launched the "Safe in Digital" project to increase public awareness and to educate individuals and small businesses about digital fraud.

The initiative will be carried out in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Türkiye's Habitat Association. In its first phase, the project aims to reach 2,000 people across Türkiye through both online and in-person training sessions.

The global payments giant has invested over $12 billion in the past five years to fight fraud and enhance network security, according to Samile Mümin, general manager of Visa Türkiye.

"Security is at the core of everything we do at Visa. It's our superpower, and we use it to fight cybercriminals. For example, our Payment Ecosystem Risk Committee (PERC) team detected and blocked $40 billion worth of fraud attempts in 2024," said Mümin.

Bora Caldu (L), executive board chair of the Habitat Association, Samile Mümin (C), general manager of Visa Türkiye and Mustafa Ali Yurdupak, assistant resident representative of UNDP Türkiye. (Courtesy of Visa Türkiye)

With the "Safe in Digital" project, she said they aim to raise public awareness about the growing threat of digital fraud.

"Our training sessions cover fraud techniques such as social engineering, phishing, malware and AI-based attacks, using real-life cases. We're also promoting the 'Stop, Think, Ask' rule, our 3D principle, to help people resist emotional manipulation," she added.

Education, workshops, animations

Bora Caldu, executive board chair of the Habitat Association, said that with the "Safe in Digital" project, the association is focusing on the critical issue of digital fraud.

"Our goal is to raise awareness in this area. By combining our strong field experience with Visa's expertise in digital security and UNDP's global approach, we are playing an active role in the project's training and implementation," Caldu noted.

"Through educational sessions, workshops, animations, podcasts and awareness campaigns, we aim to help individuals recognize the risks they face in the digital world and learn how to stay safe."

Strengthening resilience

Mustafa Ali Yurdupak, assistant resident representative of UNDP Türkiye, added that secure digital environments support individuals in accessing information and developing skills, thereby accelerating human development.

"They also enhance societal resilience and strengthen resistance to crises. This new initiative with Visa and Habitat aims to turn that vision into a concrete step," Yurdupak noted.

"We thank Visa for its long-standing technological investments in combating fraud. The project has been shaped by Visa's deep expertise and will be implemented in the field through Habitat's training capabilities."

TT Ventures boosts tech ecosystem with strategic focus on AI, cybersecurity

TT Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, one of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's technology entrepreneurship ecosystem since its founding in 2018.

With strategic investments in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the firm not only supports the global expansion of domestic startups but also contributes significantly to Türkiye's digital transformation.

Operating as a platform that fuels the growth of innovation-driven tech ventures, TT Ventures focuses primarily on early- and mid-stage startups with high growth potential. The company has garnered attention for its investments in AI technologies, backing a range of startups developing cutting-edge solutions.

Among them is Syntonym, a developer of AI-powered solutions that is active in international markets, and Optiyol, which delivers AI-based optimization tools that are transforming the logistics sector. Another standout is QuantWifi, which develops AI-driven wireless network solutions to ensure efficient and secure connectivity.

TT Ventures focuses primarily on early- and mid-stage startups with high growth potential. (Courtesy of TT Ventures)

TT Ventures is also ramping up its investments in cybersecurity, a critical area for national resilience. Through a strategic partnership with Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP), one of Europe's largest funds, the company is unlocking new opportunities in the cybersecurity space. This collaboration is expected to pave the way for significant advancements and partnerships in the sector.

With its "TT Ventures Venture Capital Investment Fund," the company aims to broaden its investment portfolio and provide greater support to innovative tech startups with global growth potential.

By investing in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, TT Ventures continues to play a vital role in the country's tech ecosystem. Its dual focus on supporting domestic startups and fostering international collaborations is helping to accelerate Türkiye's digital transformation. Looking ahead, the company is expected to further expand its investments in these strategic areas.