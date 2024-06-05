The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) applications has brought about a surge in their capabilities, but it has also raised concerns about the privacy of the data they collect. The increasing use of cameras and screenshot-taking apps under the guise of "better service" is reminiscent of the "Little Red Riding Hood" fairy tale.

Much like a digital wolf, applications seeking access to cameras or microphones often use phrases like "I need to see you better" or "I need to hear you better" to justify their intrusive requests. These applications might serve well-intended purposes but also raise concerns about potential misuse.

This duality threatens individual and corporate privacy, prompting users to question who the real predators and prey are in the digital landscape.

Giants indifferent, businesses alarmed

Batuhan Özcan, founder and CEO of Syntonym, a company that uses generative AI technology to anonymize visual data, expressed his concerns about the immense power AI giants have amassed through the data they collect from both model training and users.

He highlighted the privacy threat posed by Microsoft's Recall app, stating: "Many AI-powered models collect a vast amount of user data, including biometric data from faces, and use it for model training. Recall claims to store data on the device, but it takes screenshots of the user's screen every four to five seconds. Microsoft claims this is to provide users with a searchable record of their device activity for up to three months."

AI race outpaces privacy considerations

Özcan criticized AI giants like OpenAI, Google, Meta and Microsoft for overlooking personal data risks in their race to develop AI capabilities.

He emphasized the potential for misuse of features like Recall, which could record user images without their consent. These privacy concerns have prompted data protection authorities in the U.K. and Australia to take action, and Özcan anticipates similar measures in Türkiye.

"For instance, the Recall feature can record images during a video call without your consent. Such security concerns have mobilized data protection authorities in the U.K. and Australia. We anticipate similar actions from Turkish state institutions. It's crucial for both organizations and governments to prioritize AI and personal data security."

Businesses relearning data security

Professor Altan Çınar, an Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) faculty member and AI TR co-chair, highlighted the risks regarding information security taken by businesses that have embraced AI applications in pursuit of efficiency and rapid implementation.

"Many organizations are using AI tools in their work applications without fully understanding the risks involved, relying solely on technology providers. With each software update and new add-ons, new capabilities and unforeseen risks emerge," Çınar said.

"Ultimately, each organization is trying to learn how to use their critical data without compromising it."

Gathering all sensory data

Can Sobutay, co-founder and CEO of Infrasis Cyber Engineering, outlined the extent of the security crisis.

"The Recall app measures all sensory responses a user has with their device and tracks all data on the device in real time. It can even record biometric responses, including eye movements, keystrokes and similar data. We know that not only Copilot but also Apple Vision Pro can collect user data in this level of detail," said Sobutay.

Moreover, he stressed it can match these sensory responses to specific actions, sounds and situations.

"This allows the company to quickly and accurately remember or learn human cognition on a mass scale through the data provided, sensory responses, and prompts sent to Copilot," he added.

"This valuable data should not be left to the discretion of data-collecting companies."

Microsoft claims "opt-in experience"

Recall, a retrieval application, allows users to search through their past activities, including files, photos, emails and browsing history. While many devices already have this capability, Recall also takes screenshots every few seconds and makes them searchable.

Microsoft claims that the application, which will be exclusive to its upcoming "Copilot+" computers, will store encrypted screenshots locally on the user's computer. However, the U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has reached out to Microsoft for more information about the product's security, with privacy campaigners calling it a "privacy nightmare."

Microsoft maintains that Recall is an "opt-in experience" and that it prioritizes privacy and security. However, there is an apparent discrepancy between the company's statements and actions.

It is concerning that Microsoft remains indifferent as individuals face new privacy crises on a daily basis. The U.K.'s data watchdog has stated that it is "investigating" Microsoft over the latest feature that can take screenshots of a laptop's screen every few seconds.

Selfy: Youthful brand bridging social connectivity, lifestyle perks

Selfy, a Türk Telekom brand dedicated to the youth, witnessed 50 million GB of mobile data consumption by its young subscribers in 2023, primarily driven by the use of unlimited social media applications.

Since its inception in 2016, Selfy has garnered immense popularity among the younger generation, fostering social connections through its Selfy Fest events and concerts.

Its commitment to catering to the needs and interests of youth extends beyond its unlimited social media-focused tariffs. The brand offers a comprehensive range of perks, including flexible packages, discounts on clothing and coffee, gaming and hobby opportunities, event access and transportation benefits.

The multifaceted approach has resonated deeply with the target audience, establishing Selfy as a trusted companion in their daily lives.

Hub for youthful engagement

Selfy Fest, a flagship event initiated in 2016, has become a cornerstone of Selfy's engagement with the youth.

This year, the festival brought together thousands of students across various campuses, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Mert Demir, Fatma Turgut, and Gripin. The 2024 edition of Selfy Fest expanded its reach, encompassing Erzurum, Antalya, Eskişehir, Isparta and Izmir.

HABER 2 - Selfy has garnered immense popularity among the younger generation, fostering social connections through its Selfy Fest events and concerts. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

In collaboration with the Turkish Basketball Federation, the festival hosted the Selfy 3X3 Basketball Tournament, offering exciting prizes and engaging activities that drew in hundreds of thousands of students.

Harnessing mobile power

Zeynep Özden, deputy general manager in charge of Marketing and Customer Experience at Türk Telekom, emphasized the brand's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and its deep understanding of the evolving needs of young consumers. She stated:

"We have established a customer-centric ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of our clients in every aspect of their lives. As our mobile strength continues to grow daily, our Selfy brand stands as a testament to our commitment to enriching the lives of young people with advantageous packages and opportunities," said Özden.

By continuously analyzing youth's preferences and expectations, the company has tailored its offerings to encompass a broad spectrum of benefits, ranging from digital services and apparel to coffee and transportation, she said.

"The popularity of our unlimited social media-focused plans is evident in the 50 million GB of mobile data consumed by Selfy subscribers in 2023. Additionally, our Selfy Fest events, held since 2016, have played a pivotal role in fostering social connections among millions of young individuals," Özden noted.

"As the architects of Türkiye's digital future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the aspirations and dreams of our youth."

Coffee, data, lifestyle

Özden further elaborated on Selfy's approach to catering to the interests of young consumers, stating that the company has curated a range of benefits that extend beyond unlimited data and access to popular applications in line with their "Sponsor of Every Moment" motto.

"We have partnered with various brands to offer exclusive discounts on clothing, food and beverages, gaming, and hobbies, catering to the diverse passions of our young clientele. Among these offerings, coffee, apparel, and event access have emerged as the most popular choices," she said.

"The 50 million GB of mobile data consumed through Selfy's unlimited social media plans in 2023 serves as a valuable indicator of the interests and preferences of our young subscribers, guiding us in tailoring our offerings to their evolving needs."

Turkish fintech Mükellef scores $20M valuation

Mükellef, a Turkish financial technology startup catering to the needs of entrepreneurs and businesses, announced this week it had completed a second investment round at a valuation of $20 million.

The bridge funding round was led by Boğaziçi Ventures and included participation from APY Ventures, 3dots, Sistem Global, ANKA Ventures, and existing investor Finberg.

Mükellef intends to utilize the investment to enhance its product and technology offerings and expand its international reach.

Mükellef's digital solutions empower micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) operating in the U.S., U.K. and Türkiye, streamlining their company establishment and tax processes through its online platform.

HABER 3 - Mükellef intends to utilize the investment to enhance its product and technology offerings and expand its international reach. (Courtesy of Mükellef)

Having completed its pre-Series A bridge funding round, the company has witnessed robust growth since its initial investment in 2022 and has increased its corporate investor count to nine.

Serving clients in over 30 countries

Celebrating Mükellef's fifth anniversary, Kenan Açıkelli, co-founder and CEO, said following the investment they received in April 2022, they promptly expanded their services internationally under the Workhy brand.

"Since then, we have experienced continuous growth both domestically and internationally across both our brands. We have tripled our customer base and revenue annually. Today, we serve thousands of customers from over 30 countries and have 140,000 members from over 140 countries," said Açıkelli.

"We tripled our revenue last year and also tripled our global customer base with the Workhy brand."

Targeting 3x growth in customers, revenue

Açıkelli emphasized the significance of the latest investment, particularly amid a global decline in venture capital funding due to tightening monetary policies.

"We are thrilled to take our Turkish success story global. To provide our diverse clientele across dozens of countries with the best possible experience, we will continue expanding our team and investing in product and technology," he said.

"In line with our goal of becoming a widely used platform for company establishment and tax management, we are also launching our Workhy mobile app for our international customers, aiming to expand our country and customer base."