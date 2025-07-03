Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming the health care industry, pushing major companies toward partnerships, acquisitions and innovation. AI solutions designed to enhance the comfort of both doctors and patients are reshaping clinical practices.

Software-driven imaging solutions, including AI, cloud platforms and integration systems, now account for 60% of the sector’s total revenue. This segment is growing at an annual rate of 43%, making it the fastest-expanding area within health care AI.

The global market for artificial intelligence-powered diagnostics, valued at $1.9 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to $46.6 billion by 2034, growing at an annual rate of 33.7%, according to recent research.

While AI in imaging leads the charge, AI-driven patient management tools and clinical decision support systems are also expanding rapidly, allowing startups to capture significant market share from industry giants.

Partnerships and acquisitions

Machine learning remains the most widely adopted AI technology in health care, used by 48% of organizations, followed by investments in computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), cloud-based systems and 3D/4D imaging technologies.

Siemens Healthineers has emerged as one of the most active players, striking a partnership with Google Cloud to expand its AI and cloud capabilities. Siemens has also acquired nuclear medicine startup Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) from Novartis and bought Dotmatics, a specialist in life sciences software.

Other tech companies are increasingly pivoting toward life sciences. France’s Dassault Systemes, for instance, now generates a significant portion of its revenue from the health care sector. Meanwhile, GE continues to invest in AI-driven startups, and Philips has ramped up restructuring and compliance-focused investments.

Over 100 startup collaborations

Amira Romani, senior vice president responsible for innovation and strategy ecosystems at Siemens Healthineers, stated that as part of their corporate culture, they believe they cannot solve all health-related problems alone.

“Innovation is born not in isolation, but through collaboration. Our focus is to identify win-win scenarios that create greater impact for patients. This could involve startups or large tech companies, depending on the use case,” said Romani.

“We are currently collaborating with more than 100 startups worldwide, integrating their solutions into our product portfolio or adopting new innovations. At the same time, we are forming partnerships with major tech firms that can drive transformation in healthcare,” she noted.

“Let me emphasize again: what matters most is the patient. The goal is not just to bring companies together, but to deliver tangible solutions that improve patient outcomes.”

Binging various technologies

Romani described AI as “the glue” that binds various technologies in health care together, saying that when used correctly, it enables early diagnosis, detection and personalized treatments for diseases.

“For me, AI acts as the glue that connects all these technologies. But doing AI just for the sake of AI is meaningless. The real goal is to integrate it into every aspect of healthcare, devices, workflows and solutions, to increase efficiency for both patients and healthcare professionals. We are accelerating this transformation by investing in scalable AI applications,” she noted.

Investments in AI-powered healthcare startups are also rising in Türkiye.

One of the country’s leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom’s venture capital arm, TT Ventures, has backed several healthtech startups, including Virasoft and Albert Health, as well as accelerator alumni Aivisiontech and Hevi AI.

These startups are driving advances in early diagnosis, chronic disease management and preventative health care.

Sharing Türkiye’s solutions with world

Romani noted that Siemens Healthineers opened an innovation center in Istanbul two months ago.

“The energy of the local ecosystem here is inspiring. This passion for innovation and solution-driven thinking convinced us that we must have a deeper presence in Türkiye,” she noted.

“We are now collaborating with startups, government bodies, and other sectors to better understand the Turkish ecosystem. Our goal is to scale solutions developed here to the global market. After all, many health care challenges are universal – if we can solve them here, why not bring those solutions to the world?”

AI startup count in Türkiye grows 17-fold in 8 years

The number of artificial intelligence startups in Türkiye has jumped 17-fold over the past eight years, reaching 411 as of the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest update of the Türkiye AI Startup Map by the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Initiative (TRAI).

TRAI, which aims to foster institutional and societal AI awareness and strengthen the country’s AI ecosystem, added 20 new startups to its map this quarter. Back in 2017, there were only 24 AI-focused startups operating in Türkiye.

The explosive growth reflects both the rapidly evolving nature of AI technologies and the agility of startups in adapting to them.

A significant share of these ventures is concentrated in technology-driven segments such as generative AI, smart platforms, computer vision and machine learning, highlighting the shifting landscape of Türkiye’s AI ecosystem.

Generative AI leads momentum

Generative AI continues to dominate startup activity in Türkiye. Of the 20 startups added in the second quarter of 2025, six are focused on generative AI solutions, pointing to sustained momentum in the sector.

Three new startups were added under the smart platforms category, and two each in computer vision and machine learning.

The remaining startups are spread across various AI applications, including natural language processing (NLP), data analytics, IoT, infrastructure services and chatbots.

Local startups are increasingly developing solutions in content creation, large language models, AI-powered search assistants and personalized AI applications, demonstrating that these technologies are gaining both strategic and competitive significance within Türkiye’s AI ecosystem.

The growing adoption of generative AI also signals a broader transformation that is reshaping the local innovation landscape.

Maturity of Türkiye’s AI scene

Can Sinemli, general manager of TRAI, said the latest data underscores the increasing maturity of Türkiye’s AI startup scene.

“The number of startups surpassing 400 points not only signifies a quantitative increase but also a qualitative and specialized growth. Each new addition to our map enriches the diversity of technologies and application areas. This dynamic structure offers attractive opportunities for investors while also creating a strong foundation for collaboration,” said Sinemli.

“The transformation driven by frontier technologies like generative AI marks a significant step toward enhancing the global competitiveness of Türkiye’s ecosystem.”

Corporates increase engagement

Interest from established corporations is also growing.

TT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, one of Türkiye’s leading telecoms and technology companies, has invested in several AI startups through its accelerator program, Pilot and its portfolio fund.

Among the standouts are Segmentify, which provides AI-powered personalized recommendation engines for e-commerce, Mindsite, offering an AI platform for real-time marketing insights across digital commerce channels, and Mistikist, which combines neuroscience with AI to develop tools for reducing mental stress and anxiety.

Among others is the T4 People Analytics, an AI-driven HR platform that analyzes workforce data to deliver employee-centered insights.

Turkish 212 NexT fund backs French sustainable dye startup EverDye

Türkiye’s first vertical deep-technology fund, 212 NexT, has joined the 15 million euros ($17.57 million) Series A funding round of French textile technology startup EverDye, which develops environmentally friendly dyeing solutions.

The investment reflects 212 NexT’s strategy to support scalable deep-tech ventures tackling industrial sustainability challenges. EverDye, founded in 2021, produces bio-based pigments and low-energy, room-temperature dyeing technologies aimed at revolutionizing the textile industry’s heavy environmental footprint.

Strong investor consortium

The round was co-led by France-based venture capital firm Daphni and Credit Mutuel Innovation, the investment arm of Credit Mutuel Group. Other participants included the European Innovation Council (EIC), Ring Capital, and existing investors Asterion Ventures and Maki.vc, alongside 212 NexT.

EverDye CEO Philippe Berlan said dyeing processes account for nearly half of the textile industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“At EverDye, we’ve developed a solution that can reduce this impact in one-third of the time, using significantly less energy and environmentally friendly ingredients,” Berlan noted.

Gizem Yağız, managing partner at 212 NexT, emphasized the strategic importance of the investment.

“EverDye offers a scalable and industry-integrable high-tech solution to some of the most deep-rooted environmental challenges in the textile sector,” Yağız said.

“By meaningfully reducing energy and water consumption while providing cost advantages to manufacturers, the technology proves to be not only sustainable but also economically attractive.”

Textile sustainability breakthrough

EverDye aims to radically reduce the environmental footprint of the textile industry. The startup’s technology enables dyeing in one-third the time of traditional processes, using significantly less energy and environmentally friendly ingredients.

Its commercial maturity was demonstrated through a successful capsule collection with Adore Me, a leading U.S. apparel brand owned by Victoria’s Secret. With its new investment, EverDye plans to scale its pilot-proven technology to an industrial level and forge broader collaborations with global textile brands.

AI shift: Tech leaders, academics explore enterprise transformation

Leaders from PwC, Nvidia, Red Hat and OdineLabs, alongside academics from Georgia Tech and Istanbul Technical University, gathered at a high-level event this week to discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on organizations.

In his opening remarks, Alper Tunga Burak, CEO and chairperson of Odine, emphasized that artificial intelligence has evolved beyond being merely a technical concept.

“We are all witnessing how AI is shaping our ways of working, communication infrastructures and corporate strategies. After progressing at a theoretical level for many years, AI began a tangible transformation in our daily lives and business world in the 2010s, driven by the rise of deep learning, growing data volumes, powerful processing capabilities and advancing cloud infrastructures. This transformation is not just a technical development but a strategic choice that offers institutions the opportunity to rethink their processes and strengthen their competitiveness,” said Burak.

“Being aware of the opportunities and impacts created by this strategic evolution initiated by AI, and accelerating the process, will greatly contribute to success.”

Following the opening remarks, OdineLabs Inc. CEO Bülent Kaytaz shared the company’s AI-focused research and development (R&D) vision and technology investments with participants.

The event saw representatives from leading firms such as PwC, Nvidia, Red Hat and OdineLabs delivering presentations spanning a wide range, from AI-powered enterprise decision systems and sustainable network infrastructures to data-driven operations management and next-generation security solutions.