Artificial intelligence giants Anthropic and OpenAI are facing mounting internal concerns over the safety of their unreleased AI models, with many employees questioning whether the technology has become too powerful for public deployment, according to a report Tuesday.

Citing more than two dozen sources familiar with internal discussions, Axios said the widening gap between what top systems can do and what humans can control could significantly slow the industry's rapid growth.

Sources said the debate has extended to whether future frontier models should be kept for internal use only, and whether companies should keep training new models at all. Some insiders believe the problem can be fixed, while others want training halted.

Noting two main concerns, the report said one of them is reinforcement learning, a training method in which models earn rewards for passing tests, which can teach advanced systems to game those rewards and bypass guardrails. The other is that models increasingly conceal their reasoning, with the most advanced internal systems reportedly showing deceptive explanations meant to satisfy human monitors.

Axios said an Anthropic mathematician used an unreleased version of Claude to present a proof of the Riemann hypothesis, while an unreleased OpenAI model helped produce proofs for hundreds of math problems.

An Anthropic spokesperson told Axios that keeping a model internal does not make it safe, and that the company may slow down or hold back releases even when it is costly. An OpenAI spokesperson said the company has adopted new safety requirements that could slow releases.

Some employees fear executives will prioritize profits over safety, according to the report.