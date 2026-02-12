Artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced Thursday that it had secured $30 billion in a new funding round, valuing the OpenAI competitor at $380 billion and highlighting the unprecedented surge in AI investments.

The round, led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and hedge fund Coatue Management, is among the largest private fundraising deals on record and comes just five months after Anthropic closed its previous round at a $183 billion valuation – meaning the company has more than doubled in value since September.

Anthropic said its annualized revenue has reached $14 billion, having grown more than tenfold in each of the past three years.

A significant driver of recent growth has been Claude Code, the company's AI-powered coding tool that became generally available in May 2025.

Anthropic's rival OpenAI, backed by Microsoft and SoftBank, has been assembling what is reportedly a far larger round of up to $100 billion that would value the ChatGPT maker at roughly $830 billion.

The staggering sums being raised reflect equally staggering burn rates, with the companies spending cash to cover their massive costs of computing and attracting researcher talent.

Anthropic has forecast reducing its cash burn to roughly a third of revenue in 2026 and just 9% by 2027, with a breakeven target of 2028 – two years ahead of its rival, according to reports.

Both companies are widely expected to pursue initial public offerings in the second half of 2026.

Founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, both former executives at OpenAI, Anthropic has positioned itself as a safety-focused alternative in the AI race.

The funding round also comes shortly after Anthropic aired its first television commercials during Super Bowl LX, using the campaign to emphasize that its products remain ad-free.

The ads took an apparent jab at OpenAI, which has begun to introduce advertising into the free version of ChatGPT.

Anthropic's earlier backers include Amazon, which has invested $8 billion and serves as a primary cloud partner, as well as Google, which invested $2 billion in 2023.

"Anthropic is the clear category leader in enterprise AI," said Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of private equity at GIC.