Türkiye's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had decided to open an investigation into Apple and four other companies regarding whether they intervened in the sales prices of resellers.

Alongside Apple, the probe by the Competition Authority (RK) targets Destek Bilişim, Easycep Bilişim, Getmobil Technology and HB Bilişim.

The investigation aims to determine whether Apple coordinated the resale prices and/or promotional conditions of Apple-branded products, as well as the buyback prices applied by enterprises operating in the buyback market, RK said in a statement.

The probe seeks to establish whether these practices violated competition laws by restricting fair market dynamics.

It marks a second investigation targeting Apple after the watchdog in mid-2024 launched a probe into contracts made by the tech giants with application developers and its refusal to allow alternative payment systems on the App Store.

The investigation was launched as part of a review of mobile smart devices and software for these devices.