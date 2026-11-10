U.S. technology giant Apple announced a long-term investment in Türkiye, unveiling plans to establish five developer academies, a developer center and its first manufacturing academy outside the United States to strengthen the country's growing digital economy and technology sector.

The investment aims to support a new generation of developers, entrepreneurs and manufacturers while positioning Türkiye as a leading international hub for application development, the company said in a statement.

Under the initiative, Apple will open five Developer Academies over the next three years, beginning with the first facility in Istanbul in 2027.

The academies will offer free, intensive nine-month training programs covering coding, design, marketing, project management and artificial intelligence, equipping students and aspiring entrepreneurs with skills needed to pursue careers in the expanding app economy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with Tim Cook at Presidential Complex, Ankara, Nov. 9, 2026. (Presidency Handout via IHA)

Apple said the new facilities would build on its global network of 19 developer academies, which have provided training opportunities worldwide since 2013, allowing thousands more students in Türkiye to access the programs.

Istanbul to host developer center

Apple also plans to establish a Developer Center in Istanbul in 2027, offering developers, startups and entrepreneurs access to advanced tools, technologies and expertise.

The center will organize in-person events, workshops and individual consultations, helping developers improve the design, quality and performance of applications within Apple's ecosystem.

The Istanbul facility will join the company's existing developer centers in Bengaluru, Berlin, Cupertino, Shanghai and Singapore.

Through regular training sessions and direct engagement with Apple specialists, the center aims to strengthen Türkiye's application development community and encourage innovation.

First manufacturing academy outside US

As part of the investment, Apple will open a Manufacturing Academy in Ankara in 2028, marking the company's first such facility outside the United States and its second worldwide.

The academy will provide free training and consultancy services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), students and entrepreneurs, focusing on artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and advanced production technologies.

The facility will feature hands-on training laboratories, live demonstrations, workshops and collaborative spaces designed to encourage professional networking and knowledge sharing.

Apple said the academy would help Turkish manufacturers adopt emerging technologies, accelerate innovation and improve their competitiveness.

Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company's 35-year presence in Türkiye, describing the investment as a commitment to supporting the country's next generation of innovators.

"Türkiye's developer community is creating apps used around the world, while small and medium-sized businesses are generating opportunities across the country," Cook said.

He added that the initiative would provide developers and businesses with training, resources and access to Apple experts to help turn innovative ideas into successful projects.

The planned facilities reflect Apple's efforts to expand technology education, support entrepreneurship and strengthen manufacturing capabilities in Türkiye.